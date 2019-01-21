What We Are Reading Today: Inheritance by Dani Shapiro

A compelling exploration of paternity, identity, and belonging, Inheritance centers on a shocking discovery about the author’s ancestry.

This is an excellent memoir about a woman who decides to do an Ancestry.com DNA test.

She did it on a whim, not expecting to find out her father is not her biological father.

The memoir, which is in four parts, is Dani Shapiro’s most intimate memoir to date.

“Shapiro’s account is beautifully written and deeply moving — it brought me to tears more than once,” said Ruth Franklin in a review published in the New York Times.

Shapiro is the bestselling author of the memoirs Hourglass, Still Writing, Devotion, and Slow Motion, and five novels including Black & White and Family History.

She lives with her family in LItchfield County, Connecticut.