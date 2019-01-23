You are here

Saudi Arabia unveils seven principles to raise investment

Ibrahim Al-Omar, governor of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority. (SPA)
Updated 23 January 2019
Arab News


  • The rapid pace of economic transformation in the coming years is opening exciting investment opportunities


JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has unveiled seven investment principles, issued by royal decree and based on international best practice, that will support the development of a competitive investment environment in the Kingdom.
“The rapid pace of economic transformation in the coming years is opening exciting investment opportunities, both in Saudi — a G20 economy opening up to international businesses — and in the broader Middle East,” said Ibrahim Al-Omar, governor of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA).
The investment principles are: Ensure equality between Saudi and foreign investors; ensure protection of investments; enable sustainability of investment; provide access to equal investment incentives; implement social and environmental standards and ensure investor compliance with Saudi health, safety and environmental regulations; facilitate access procedures for foreign workers and their families; and ensure a solid transfer of knowledge, technology and enhancement of local human capital.




Majlis culture brings a little Saudi warmth to freezing Davos

At a five-star hotel in Davos, the Saudi Arabia General Investment Authority has sponsored a prominent display proclaiming ‘The future-forward economy — Invest Saudi.’ (AN photo)
Updated 23 January 2019
Frank Kane
Majlis culture brings a little Saudi warmth to freezing Davos

  • The Misk Pavilion is one of the many signs of the Kingdom’s enthusiastic involvement in the world’s biggest gathering of political, business and thought leaders


DAVOS: From the sub-zero temperatures of the icy Davos Promenade you are ushered through a glass door into the warmth of a desert majlis, with works by young Saudi artists on the walls and traditional Arabian delicacies being served. It is quite a culture shock.

The Davos majlis is the work of the Misk Global Forum (MGF), the international arm of the organization founded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to promote youth empowerment. 

The Misk Pavilion is one of the many signs of the Kingdom’s enthusiastic involvement in the world’s biggest gathering of political, business and thought leaders.

“The Kingdom’s participation in WEF 2019 highlights its role in developing the regional and global economy, and reflects the nation’s continuing ambition for sustainable development,” said Bader Al-Asaker, head of the crown prince’s private office and chairman of the Misk Initiatives Center. 

The Saudi delegation’s HQ overlooks the main congress hall, inside the Davos security cordon. 

At a nearby five-star hotel, the Saudi Arabia General Investment Authority has sponsored a prominent display proclaiming: “The future-forward economy — Invest Saudi.” 

This is the second year Misk has been prominent at Davos. As well as the majlis, its pavilion offers visitors the chance to immerse themselves in modern Saudi art via a virtual reality tour of the work of four young artists.

Misk is organizing daily events there, building up to a power breakfast with leading executives on Friday on the theme of youth empowerment.

“In an age of profound economic disruption, we regard young people as the problem-solvers, not a problem to be solved,” said MGF executive manager Shaima Hamidaddin.

“We’re holding interactive discussions on how to empower young people to be the architects of the future economy, not the tenants of it.”




