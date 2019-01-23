You are here

Putin and Erdogan to hold Syria talks

The two leaders are on opposite sides of the conflict: Russia provides critical support to the Syrian government, while Turkey has backed rebel groups fighting President Bashar Assad’s forces. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 January 2019
AFP
Putin and Erdogan to hold Syria talks

  • Erdogan said he would discuss with Putin the creation of a Turkish-controlled “security zone” in northern Syria
  • Moscow plans to organize a three-way summit with Turkey and Iran at the beginning of this year as part of the Astana peace process
Updated 23 January 2019
AFP
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold Syria talks in Moscow on Wednesday, with Turkey saying they will focus on Ankara’s so-called “security zone” in northern Syria.
The two leaders are on opposite sides of the conflict: Russia provides critical support to the Syrian government, while Turkey has backed rebel groups fighting President Bashar Assad’s forces.
Despite this, they have worked closely to find a political solution to the seven-year conflict. Russia and Turkey have agreed to coordinate ground operations in Syria following US President Donald Trump’s shock announcement on pulling 2,000 American troops out of Syria last month.
In a speech on Monday, Erdogan said he would discuss with Putin the creation of a Turkish-controlled “security zone” in northern Syria, suggested by Trump.
The US-allied Kurds, who control much of northern Syria, have rejected the idea, fearing a Turkish offensive against territory under their control.
Moscow, a long time supporter of Assad, is likely to oppose the plan, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last week saying Damascus must take control of the country’s north.
Nearly eight years into Syria’s deadly conflict, the US pullout has led to another key step in Assad’s Russian-backed drive to reassert control over the country.
Kurdish forces who were left exposed by Trump’s pledge to withdraw US troops have asked the Syrian regime for help to face a threatened Turkish offensive.
The Kremlin hailed the entry by Syrian forces into the key northern city of Manbij for the first time in six years after Kurds opened the gates.
Moscow plans to organize a three-way summit with Turkey and Iran at the beginning of this year as part of the Astana peace process, launched by the three countries in 2017.
“So far, no date has been set but after negotiations with Erdogan, we will begin preparations for the trilateral summit,” Putin’s foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters last week.
The last meeting between Putin, Erdogan and Iran’s Hassan Rouhani took place in Iran in September last year with the fate of the rebel-held Idlib province dominating the agenda.
Ties between Russia and Turkey plunged to their lowest level in years in November 2015 when Turkish forces shot down a Russian warplane over Syria.
But after a reconciliation deal in 2016, relations have recovered with remarkable speed with Putin and Erdogan cooperating closely over Syria, Turkey buying Russian-made air defense systems and Russia building Turkey’s first nuclear power plant.

Topics: Turkey Syria Russia

Saudi Arabia vows full support for struggling Lebanon

Updated 23 January 2019
Arab News
Saudi Arabia vows full support for struggling Lebanon

  • "We are interested to see stability in Lebanon and we will support Lebanon all the way," Saudi Arabia’s finance minister said
  • Lebanon has one of the world's highest levels of public debt compared to GDP and stagnant growth
Updated 23 January 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has said it will provide “full assistance” to Lebanon, as the country continues to face a sluggish economy, Saudi Arabia’s finance minister said.

"We are interested to see stability in Lebanon and we will support Lebanon all the way," Mohammed Al-Jadaan told American broadcaster CNBC at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

"We are also determined to making sure that we play our role as a catalyst of stability in the region," he added.

Al-Jadaan’s statement comes after Qatar announced its plans to buy $500 million worth of sovereign bonds to boost Beirut's bond market.

Lebanon has one of the world's highest levels of public debt compared to GDP and stagnant growth.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Lebanon

