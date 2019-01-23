The Six : Oscar nominated films from the Middle East

DUBAI: Lebanese director Nadine Labaki’s “Capernaum” has been nominated for an Oscar, but it isn’t the only film from the region to be recognized by the academy over the years.
‘Battle of Algiers’
This Italian-Algerian film was nominated in two separate years — in 1967, for Best Foreign Language Film and in 1969 for its screenplay and director.
‘Paradise Now’
The 2005 Palestinian drama was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film award in 2006 and revolved around two childhood friends seeking to carry out suicide attacks in Tel Aviv.
‘Days of Glory’
Director Rachid Bouchareb led this old-fashioned World War II platoon movie that was nominated for an Oscar in 2007.
‘Outside the Law’
This 2010 Algerian war drama is a follow up to ‘Days of Glory’ and is set during the fight for Algerian independence. It was nominated for a Best Foreign Language Film Oscar in 2011.
‘Ave Maria’
This 2015 Palestinian film is a humorous look at an encounter between a Jewish family and Palestinian nuns in the West Bank. It was nominated in the Live-Action Short Films category in 2016.
‘The Insult’
Directed by Ziad Doueiri, the 2018 Best Foreign Language Film nominee revolved around the aftermath of a clash between a Palestinian refugee and a Lebanese Christian.