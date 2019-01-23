You are here

  • Home
  • Terror attacks worldwide drop to lowest level for seven years
﻿

Terror attacks worldwide drop to lowest level for seven years

In Afghanistan, terrorist violence increased by 31.5 percent resulting in an 81.8 percent rise in casualties. (File photo: Reuters)
Updated 23 January 2019
ANNA PUKAS
0

Terror attacks worldwide drop to lowest level for seven years

  • Daesh remains the most deadly group but number of attacks drops significantly
  • Afghanistan now the deadliest country due to Taliban gains and Daesh insurgency
Updated 23 January 2019
ANNA PUKAS
0

LONDON: Afghanistan is now the deadliest country in the world for terrorism although the total number of terror attacks globally fell by a third last year.
The decrease is revealed in the latest annual report by Jane’s Terrorism and Insurgency Center (JTIC) Global Attack Index, published on Wednesday. The index recorded 15,321 attacks by non-state armed groups in 2018 — 33.2 percent fewer than in 2017. The figure is the lowest since 2011 and the lowest since JTIC began collecting data in 2009.
Attacks by Daesh fell by 71 percent and the number of deaths more than halved in 2018. The decrease is largely due to Daesh losing territory the previous year in Iraq, and in Syria as the government regained control over key areas in and around Damascus.
But the extremists group remains the most deadly in terms of the number of civilians it killed .
Attacks in Syria fell by almost two-thirds — 63.6 percent — meaning it is no longer the most dangerous country on the planet.
That unenviable title now goes to Afghanistan, where terrorist violence increased by 31.5 percent resulting in an 81.8 percent rise in casualties. Daesh remains active in Afghanistan — as well in Pakistan and West Africa — but the figures also indicate the increasing power of the Taliban.
“In addition to periodic mass-casualty attacks by local Islamic State [Daesh] forces, the increases in both attacks and fatalities were representative of the growing strength of the Taliban, which intensified its territorial threat to the Kabul government in both rural areas and increasingly in urban centers,” said Matthew Henman, head of JTIC.
Ukraine, which is locked in a bitter civil war between nationalist Ukrainian and pro-Russian separatists, also bucked the downward trend in 2018 with attacks up by almost a fifth from 3,735 in 2017 to 4,422 in 2018. The JTIC report attributes the rise to increased activity by two pro-Russian militant groups in eastern Ukraine and says the Donetsk People’s Republic has now overtaken Daesh as the world’s most violent group in terms of recorded attacks.
In general, however, violence by militants became less prevalent in 2018. JTIC recorded attacks by non-state armed groups in 90 countries, compared to 116 countries in 2017.
JTIC says it compiles data using local, national and international sources, government and inter-governmental reports and analytical articles and seeks to verify accuracy “through detailed examining and cross-referencing of all available sources.”

Topics: terrorism Jane’s Terrorism and Insurgency Center Afghanistan

Related

Special 0
Pakistan
Counter-terrorism officials killed 'innocent' family: Punjab law minister

Erdogan and Putin vow closer cooperation on Syria at Moscow talks

Updated 51 min 3 sec ago
AFP
0

Erdogan and Putin vow closer cooperation on Syria at Moscow talks

  • The two leaders are on opposite sides of the Syria conflict
  • Russia and Turkey have agreed to coordinate ground operations in Syria
Updated 51 min 3 sec ago
AFP
0

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a meeting in Moscow on Wednesday vowed to coordinate their actions more closely in Syria.
“Cooperation between Russia and Turkey is a touchstone for Syrian peace and stability,” Erdogan said in translated comments at a joint press conference after their talks, which lasted around three hours.
“With our Russian friends we intend to strengthen our coordination even more.”
“We agreed how we’ll coordinate our work in the near future,” Putin said, calling the talks which included the countries’ defense ministers “effective.”
At the start of their meeting in the Kremlin, Putin addressed Erdogan as “dear friend,” saying that their countries “work on issues of regional security and actively cooperate on Syria.”
Erdogan used the same term for Putin and said “our solidarity makes a weighty contribution to the security of the region.”
The two leaders are on opposite sides of the Syria conflict: Russia provides critical support to the Syrian government, while Turkey has backed rebel groups fighting President Bashar Assad’s forces.
Despite this, they have worked closely to find a political solution to the seven-year conflict.
Russia and Turkey have agreed to coordinate ground operations in Syria following US President Donald Trump’s shock announcement last month about pulling 2,000 American troops out of Syria.
Putin said that if carried out, the withdrawal of US troops from northeastern Syria “will be a positive step, it will help stabilize the situation in this restive area.”
Turkey has also welcomed Washington’s planned withdrawal, but the future of US-backed Kurdish militia forces labelled terrorists by Ankara has upset ties between the NATO allies.
Erdogan had said on Monday he would discuss with Putin the creation of a Turkish-controlled “security zone” in northern Syria, suggested by Trump.
The US-allied Kurds, who control much of the north, have rejected the idea, fearing a Turkish offensive against territory under their control.
Putin said Wednesday that Russia supports “establishing dialogue between Damascus officials and representatives of the Kurds.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last week said that Damascus must take control of the north.
The northwestern province of Idlib earlier this month fell under the full control of a jihadist group dominated by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate.
The Russian foreign ministry said earlier Wednesday that the situation in the province remained of “serious concern.”
Putin said that the leaders discussed the situation in Idlib “in great detail today.”
“We have a shared conviction that we must continue jointly fighting terrorists wherever they are, including in the Idlib zone,” the Russian leader said.
Erdogan said that the countries will wage a “lengthy fight” in Syria.
Nearly eight years into Syria’s deadly conflict, the planned US pullout has led to another key step in Assad’s Russian-backed drive to reassert control.
Kurdish forces who were left exposed by Trump’s pledge to withdraw have asked the Syrian regime for help to face a threatened Turkish offensive.
The Kremlin hailed the entry by Syrian forces into the key northern city of Manbij for the first time in six years after Kurds opened the gates.
Moscow plans to organize a three-way summit with Turkey and Iran early this year as part of the Astana peace process, launched by the three countries in 2017.
Putin said Wednesday the next summit would be held “in the near future” in Russia, saying the leaders still needed to agree the time and location with Iran.
The last meeting between Putin, Erdogan and Iran’s Hassan Rouhani took place in Iran in September last year with the fate of rebel-held Idlib province dominating the agenda.
Ties between Russia and Turkey plunged to their lowest level in years in November 2015 when Turkish forces shot down a Russian warplane over Syria.
But after a reconciliation deal in 2016, relations have recovered at a remarkable speed with Putin and Erdogan cooperating closely over Syria, Turkey buying Russian-made air defense systems and Russia building Turkey’s first nuclear power plant.

Topics: President Vladimir Putin President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Syria

Related

0
Middle-East
Russia says ‘arbitrary’ Israeli airstrikes on Syria must stop
0
Middle-East
Jordan officials hold talks in Syria on resuming flights

Latest updates

Saudi banks, Dubai shares give Gulf markets a timely boost
0
Oil market volatility will continue into 2019, but will settle at solid price
0
Erdogan and Putin vow closer cooperation on Syria at Moscow talks
0
Over 190 diplomats from 90 countries visit Saudi Arabia's KAUST to meet global talent
0
Majid Al Futtaim boss: ‘We’ll be everywhere’ in Saudi cinema expansion
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.