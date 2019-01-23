CAIRO: As part of efforts to expand on the Kingdom’s already extensive presence at the Middle East’s largest and oldest book fair, the Saudi Ministry of Justice is exhibiting several publications that shed light on the Kingdom’s judicial system.
Sources at the ministry said they hope to introduce visitors at the Cairo International Book Fair to the long way they have come in developing laws and practices.
Khalid Al-Nami, cultural attache at the Saudi Embassy in Cairo, reiterated the importance of the Cairo International Book Fair for the region and the world.
Al-Nami said this year’s pavilion focuses on the Kingdom’s scientific, historic and cultural uniqueness.
The Saudi pavilion is the largest at the fair and includes several publishing houses and government bodies.
It also contains a large number of prominent Saudi publications and books, in addition to a visual arts exhibition highlighting the Kingdom’s heritage.
The Ministry of Justice pavilion includes more than 125 publications.
The fair was inaugurated on Wednesday by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
Ministry sheds light on Saudi judiciary system at Cairo book fair
Ministry sheds light on Saudi judiciary system at Cairo book fair
- This year’s Saudi pavilion focuses on the Kingdom’s scientific, historic and cultural uniqueness.
CAIRO: As part of efforts to expand on the Kingdom’s already extensive presence at the Middle East’s largest and oldest book fair, the Saudi Ministry of Justice is exhibiting several publications that shed light on the Kingdom’s judicial system.