Ministry sheds light on Saudi judiciary system at Cairo book fair

Updated 24 January 2019
Arab News
  • This year’s Saudi pavilion focuses on the Kingdom’s scientific, historic and cultural uniqueness.
CAIRO: As part of efforts to expand on the Kingdom’s already extensive presence at the Middle East’s largest and oldest book fair, the Saudi Ministry of Justice is exhibiting several publications that shed light on the Kingdom’s judicial system.
Sources at the ministry said they hope to introduce visitors at the Cairo International Book Fair to the long way they have come in developing laws and practices.
Khalid Al-Nami, cultural attache at the Saudi Embassy in Cairo, reiterated the importance of the Cairo International Book Fair for the region and the world.
Al-Nami said this year’s pavilion focuses on the Kingdom’s scientific, historic and cultural uniqueness.
The Saudi pavilion is the largest at the fair and includes several publishing houses and government bodies.
It also contains a large number of prominent Saudi publications and books, in addition to a visual arts exhibition highlighting the Kingdom’s heritage.
The Ministry of Justice pavilion includes more than 125 publications.
The fair was inaugurated on Wednesday by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Justice Cairo International Book Fair

King Salman receives outgoing Brazilian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

King Salman receives outgoing Brazilian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Flavio Marega in Riyadh on Wednesday. SPA
  • The reception at the Yamamah Palace in Riyadh was attended by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir
King Salman received on Wednesday outgoing Brazilian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Flavio Marega. 

The ambassador paid farewell to the king on the occasion of the end of his term as an ambassador of his country to the Kingdom.

The reception at the Yamamah Palace in Riyadh was attended by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.

Later, King Salman received senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce and Investment, presidents of chambers of commerce, and a number of businessmen.

During the reception, the king stressed the important role of the private sector in achieving development goals in the Kingdom and raising the level of provided services.

The audience was attended by Minister of Commerce and Investment Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qassabi and Governor of Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization Saad bin Othman Al-Qasabi.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

