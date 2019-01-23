You are here

﻿

Over 190 diplomats from 90 countries visit Saudi Arabia's KAUST to meet global talent

Over 190 diplomatic representatives from around 90 countries visit KAUST to observe how international study programs have benefitted students from across the world. SPA
Over 190 diplomatic representatives from around 90 countries visit KAUST to observe how international study programs have benefitted students from across the world. SPA
Updated 24 January 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Over 190 diplomatic representatives from around 90 countries visited King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) recently, to observe how international study programs have benefited students from across the world. The university, based in Thuwal, also hosted representatives from the UN, the World Health Organization and the EU.
KAUST’s president, Dr. Tony Chan, welcomed the visit as a sign of the university’s growing significance as an academic and research institution on the global stage.
“The diplomatic delegation’s visit to KAUST focused on facilitating cultural cooperation to attract international students and researchers,” he said. “Hosting ambassadors and consuls general at KAUST is a reflection of the global talent we recruit to our university.”
During their visit, diplomats met with Chan, faculty members and students from their home countries, and discussed their experiences of KAUST, what they felt they had learned while studying in Saudi Arabia, and more generally the benefits of studying abroad.
The visitors were given a tour of the campus, and learned about the latest research being conducted at KAUST. They were also shown examples of the entrepreneurship initiatives supported by the university, including successful startup companies launched by former students and academic staff.
Established in 2009, KAUST is a graduate-level research university on the shores of the Red Sea, dedicated to advancing scientific and technological progress through interdisciplinary research, education and innovation.

King Salman receives outgoing Brazilian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

King Salman receives outgoing Brazilian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Flavio Marega in Riyadh on Wednesday. SPA
Updated 24 January 2019
Arab News
0

King Salman receives outgoing Brazilian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

  • The reception at the Yamamah Palace in Riyadh was attended by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir
Updated 24 January 2019
Arab News
0

King Salman received on Wednesday outgoing Brazilian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Flavio Marega. 

The ambassador paid farewell to the king on the occasion of the end of his term as an ambassador of his country to the Kingdom.

The reception at the Yamamah Palace in Riyadh was attended by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.

Later, King Salman received senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce and Investment, presidents of chambers of commerce, and a number of businessmen.

During the reception, the king stressed the important role of the private sector in achieving development goals in the Kingdom and raising the level of provided services.

The audience was attended by Minister of Commerce and Investment Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qassabi and Governor of Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization Saad bin Othman Al-Qasabi.

