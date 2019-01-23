Over 190 diplomats from 90 countries visit Saudi Arabia's KAUST to meet global talent

King Salman receives outgoing Brazilian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

King Salman received on Wednesday outgoing Brazilian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Flavio Marega.

The ambassador paid farewell to the king on the occasion of the end of his term as an ambassador of his country to the Kingdom.

The reception at the Yamamah Palace in Riyadh was attended by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.

Later, King Salman received senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce and Investment, presidents of chambers of commerce, and a number of businessmen.

During the reception, the king stressed the important role of the private sector in achieving development goals in the Kingdom and raising the level of provided services.

The audience was attended by Minister of Commerce and Investment Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qassabi and Governor of Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization Saad bin Othman Al-Qasabi.