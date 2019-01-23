Over 190 diplomats from 90 countries visit Saudi Arabia's KAUST to meet global talent

JEDDAH: Over 190 diplomatic representatives from around 90 countries visited King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) recently, to observe how international study programs have benefited students from across the world. The university, based in Thuwal, also hosted representatives from the UN, the World Health Organization and the EU.
KAUST’s president, Dr. Tony Chan, welcomed the visit as a sign of the university’s growing significance as an academic and research institution on the global stage.
“The diplomatic delegation’s visit to KAUST focused on facilitating cultural cooperation to attract international students and researchers,” he said. “Hosting ambassadors and consuls general at KAUST is a reflection of the global talent we recruit to our university.”
During their visit, diplomats met with Chan, faculty members and students from their home countries, and discussed their experiences of KAUST, what they felt they had learned while studying in Saudi Arabia, and more generally the benefits of studying abroad.
The visitors were given a tour of the campus, and learned about the latest research being conducted at KAUST. They were also shown examples of the entrepreneurship initiatives supported by the university, including successful startup companies launched by former students and academic staff.
Established in 2009, KAUST is a graduate-level research university on the shores of the Red Sea, dedicated to advancing scientific and technological progress through interdisciplinary research, education and innovation.
