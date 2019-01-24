Algeria frees journalist month into one year jail term

You are here

Algeria ranks on the 136th place out of 180 on the press freedom index released by Reporters Without Borders. (AFP)
  • The journalist was arrested on December 9 during a protest in Algiers
  • He was previously arrested on October 22 on allegations of blackmail
ALGIERS: An Algerian court has released a journalist a month after he was sentenced to one year in jail for taking part in an unauthorised protest, his lawyer said.
Adlene Mellah, who heads the news websites Algerie Direct and Dzair Presse, was arrested on December 9 for attending a rally in support of an imprisoned singer.
He was found guilty of unlawful assembly and sentenced to one year in jail on December 25.
On Wednesday a court in Algiers gave him a suspended six-month sentence and released him on appeal, said the lawyer, Noureddine Benissad.
Mellah was first arrested on October 22 in a separate case of alleged blackmail, before being released a month later.
He still faces charges of blackmail, defamation and invasion of privacy in that case which is due go before a court on February 7.
Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders ranked Algeria 136th out of 180 countries on its press freedom index for 2018.

Topics: Algeria jailed journalists Reporters Without Borders

Car bomb hits Damascus: Syrian state media

Updated 24 January 2019
Reuters
0

BEIRUT: A car bomb exploded in the Al-Adawi neighbourhood of Syria’s capital Damascus on Thursday causing damage but no casualties, state media said.
Syrian state news agency SANA called it a “terrorist explosion” and gave no further details.

Topics: Syria explosion Damascus

