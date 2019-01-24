Davos 2019: Middle East high on agenda as global leaders gather at WEF

You are here

﻿

DAVOS: The third day of panels and addresses is taking place in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday. Follow Arab News' live coverage below...

 

16.30 — Speakers discuss whether the transatlantic rift set to widen.

 

 

15.00 — The future of America’s place in the world economic system is discussed.

14.56 —  On his relationship with US President Donald Trump, Ghani said that Trump is engaging and that their relationship is excellent. 

14.45 — Afghanistan wants engagement with Pakistan and Afghanistan wants a removal of the shadow of violence, Ghani commented. 

14.40 — The long term course for the country should be democratic, said Ghani. Afghanistan is most suited to democratic governments, and “our culture is one of equality,” he added. 

14.35 — ​Afghanistan is turning a corner and Afghan women now have a voice of their own, the President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said.

14.30 — ​The President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has a conversation with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria.

 

14.28 — Speaking earlier in a special address, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, appealed for dialogue to stop Venezuela's political crisis spiralling out of control. He also warned that the world is "losing the race" against climate change and that the relationship between the three most important global powers, Russia, the US and China, "has never been as dysfunctional as it is today."

13.20 —  We hope that the chief executive of Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) Alain Bejjani packed his snow shoes (read Frank Kane’s interview with him here)

12.53 — We want to build a story of hope in the Arab world and we want to be a role model, said the Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri. 

12.52 — Saudi Arabia's oil business is the best in the world and the Kingdom is fully committed to the Paris Agreement, Al-Tuwaijri said.  

12.49 — Talking about Saudi Arabia’s relationship with India, Al-Tuwaijri said that what will prevail is “credibility and sustainabilty”, and that the Kingdom has a great relationship with India.

12.45 — ​Saudi Arabia celebrated two Japanese banks opening in the Kingdom, the Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri said. 

12.40 — ​Arab countries have been a reliable source of oil supply despite the conflicts in the region, the Chairman of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Sanjiv Singh said. 

12.35 — Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi are partnering with India in a huge oil refinery project, the Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Sanjiv Singh said. 

12.26 — The Middle East as a power house can look at investment opportunities in Asia, the Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri said. He added that the Kingdom has identified 50 opportunities in South Korea. 

12.10 — Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi are partnering with India in a huge oil refinery project, the Chairman of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Sanjiv Singh said at the forum.

12.00 — This session will discuss relationships between the Middle East and Asia. Speakers include the Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of Finance Fuad Hussein, the Group Chairman and CEO of DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, and the Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Sanjiv Singh.

 

 

10.45 — Ghannouchi told the forum that Arabs need more freedom as they “don't have enough of it.” He added that opportunities need to be created for the youth, and called upon bussiness leaders to invest in Arab countries.  

10.15  — The leader of the Tunisian Ennahda Party Rached Ghannouchi said that he thinks that there are universal standards for democracy and freedom. He added that the Arab world has reached a boiling point, and “needs reform.”

10.00  — Jordan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al-Safadi told the forum that Arab countries are looking at an “Arab role that will bring the Syrian crisis to an end.” He added that they needed to play a major role in making Syria immune to conflicting international agendas. 

9:45 — The Middle East security outlook is being discussed — check out the live video below. Speakers include Ayman Al-Safadi, Jordan’s minister of foreign affairs and expatriates; Mohamed Ali Alhakim, Iraq’s minister of foreign affairs; Rached Ghannouchi, leader of Tunisia’s Ennahda Party; and Majid Jafar, CEO of Crescent Petroleum.

 

8:15 — Saudi Arabia’s ambitious reform plans were discussed in an early Davos panel, with speakers including Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Economy and Planning Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri, and Saudi Stock Exchange Chairperson Sarah Al-Suhaimi.

 

 

 

 

8:00 — Good morning from a chilly Davos. The Middle East is a key theme at the forum today, with an early morning discussion on the future of Saudi Arabia, the region's security outlook set to come under the microscope, and a discussion with Omar Al Razzaz, Prime Minister of Jordan. Keep up to date with our live blog.

Topics: Davos 2019

Mexico says will not accept return of at-risk US asylum seekers

Updated 32 min 13 sec ago
Reuters
0

Mexico says will not accept return of at-risk US asylum seekers

  • Mexico said it would accept some Central American asylum seekers for humanitarian reasons
  • Serious doubts exist over whether Mexico can keep Central American asylum seekers who are fleeing poverty and crime safe
Updated 32 min 13 sec ago
Reuters
0

MEXICO CITY: Two US-Mexico meetings have been held to work out details of a new plan to return across the shared border migrants seeking US asylum, but Mexico will not accept anybody facing a credible threat back home, a Mexico Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
In a major policy change, US President Donald Trump’s administration said on Dec. 20 it would send non-Mexican migrants who cross the US southern border back to wait in Mexico while their US asylum requests are processed.
At the time, Mexico said it would accept some Central American asylum seekers for humanitarian reasons, in what many saw as an early concession to Trump by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who took office on Dec. 1.
Trump is demanding $5.7 billion in funding for a wall along the Mexican border, triggering a 33-day US government shutdown which has left 800,000 federal workers without pay.
In an interview on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Roberto Velasco said Mexico cannot accept the return of migrants who are “in danger.”
“If they return people that are vulnerable, that have a founded fear of persecution in Mexico, or people that require some special attention, we don’t have resources to address that,” he said.
Velasco did not say how Mexico and the United States would determine which asylum seekers were at risk in Mexico. Last year about 93,000 people sought asylum at the southern border, up 67% from 2017, according to US government data.
Serious doubts exist over whether Mexico can keep Central American asylum seekers who are fleeing poverty and crime safe, especially in border towns that are often more violent than the cities they left. Authorities are investigating the recent deaths of two Honduran teenagers kidnapped and killed in the border city of Tijuana.
It is unclear how Mexico plans to house what could be thousands of asylum seekers for the months, or years, it takes US immigration cases to be heard. A backlog of more than 800,000 cases is pending in immigration courts.
Velasco said Mexico’s interior and foreign ministries had held two meetings since the announcement in which the two sides discussed details such as at what time and in what ports of entry asylum seekers would be returned to Mexico.
“We are going to accept certain people, with a notification to appear before a court in the United States. Now we are explaining who those certain people are. We are trying to understand how they would return them. Under what conditions.”
In a move that may make it easier for Mexico to accept Central Americans returned by the United States, Mexico has started handing out “humanitarian” visas to Central American migrants. Holders of the one-year visas can apply for a work permit.
Mexico’s Immigration Office said it has received more than 10,000 requests for humanitarian visas, mostly from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.
“We are registering their entry into Mexico and giving them legal status in Mexico,” said Velasco.
No date has been set for the United States to start returning migrants to Mexico, Velasco said.

