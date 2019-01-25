You are here

Tourism awards’ spotlight on Makkah

THE General Authority for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) has renovated a 1,000-year-old mountainous walkway that links the holy city of Makkah with the summer tourist resort of Taif. (SPA file photo)
Updated 25 January 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian tourism enterprises and people who have undertaken tourist projects have been urged to apply for this year’s Tourism Excellence Awards to help raise their profile and promote the Kingdom as a visitor destination.
Dr. Hisham bin Mohammed Madani, director-general of the General Authority for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), said the awards supported the development of the tourism sector by improving services to visitors and focusing on best practice.
He highlighted Makkah as an important area in the tourism competition because of its success dealing with visitors from a wide range of countries.
The competition this year includes several new categories, and winners will be eligible to take part in the Tourism Excellence Awards in the Kingdom.
Winners will be chosen through the nomination stages which started on Dec. 9 and will continue until Jan. 27. A team of professionals will judge candidates on field visits to ensure they are eligible for the award, he said.
Madani described the awards as “a tribute to the efforts of tourism enterprises and individuals.”
Winners will be announced during the Travel and Tourism Investment Market’s inauguration ceremony on March 31 in Riyadh.

Women flock to join top violinist’s new Saudi music institute 

Updated 25 January 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem
RIYADH: Popular Egyptian violinist Mahmoud Sorour has added another string to his bow by opening a new music institute in Saudi Arabia.
Hundreds of the artist’s fans have already signed up to learn how to play the wooden string instrument at the first dedicated center of its kind for Riyadh.
Sorour said he had been overwhelmed by the level of interest shown by Saudis, especially among women.
The musician, who has become a major star in Saudi Arabia after taking part in concerts staged throughout the Kingdom during 2018, said he was amazed at how many women wanted to register for the institute with some even hoping to make a career out of playing the violin.
Business analyst, Mariam Al-Hazmi, said she could not wait to sign up to join Sorour’s classes. “I started learning to play the violin at home as a hobby, but I didn’t have very good learning resources and couldn’t find any music teachers in Riyadh to train me. This is a dream come true.” she said.
At the request of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Sorour aims to train 50 Saudi violinists to a level that will allow them to perform at a new opera house in Jeddah, due to be completed by 2022. And Al-Hazmi would love to become one of those violinists.
“I had never considered making a career out of playing the violin, but now there is the institute it becomes a real possibility. I can see myself part of the violin band playing at the new opera house three years from now,” she said.
Noura S., a Saudi art education PhD candidate, also expressed her excitement about the new institute. 
“I will definitely register once I graduate and return from the US, especially if they have evening classes that do not interfere with my job,” she said.
 She added that playing the violin was not as easy as it looked. “Violinists dazzle me, especially when they dance while playing the instrument. I feel it creates an intimacy between the musician and the violin, and that is why I want to learn to play. It would be nice to one day play as a professional in public.”
Sorour said he got the idea to open the institute in the capital from his adoring followers. 
“A lot of people were saying how much they loved my music, and they started asking me through social media to teach them how to play the violin,” he told Arab News.
As a result, he decided to set up the music institute in Riyadh, with support and sponsorship from the Saudi Arabian government.
Sorour already hopes to expand the project by teaching instruments such as the flute, oud and piano and to run singing and songwriting classes. 
Meanwhile, he said that more than 250 people had registered to join the institute and he expected that number to double.  
The institute is open for all age groups, but Sorour is particularly looking for budding talent aged between 10 to 20 years old. 
Sorour expressed his thanks to the Kingdom’s General Authority for Entertainment and the General Culture Authority for their support in establishing the institute.
He added that plans were in the pipeline for his music institute in Riyadh to collaborate with a similar venture at Taif University.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Music Culture and Entertainment

