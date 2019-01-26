You are here

﻿

Review: Netflix’s first Emirati show is fascinating but lacks wit

The show was just released on Netflix. Image Supplied
Updated 26 January 2019
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: Ahmed Khaled’s web series, “Qalb Al-Adalah,” or “Justice” as it is titled in English, is the first Emirati series to run on Netflix and is being streamed with subtitles in 20 different languages.

The 18-episode production was created by Oscar-nominated Walter Parkes, producer of “He Named Me Malala,” along with Emmy Award-winning producer William Finkelstein, creator of “L.A. Law, NYPD Blue.”

The series is based on actual cases that explore Islamic law and was produced in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, who acted as consultants on the show and provided access to real the cases.

A still from 'Justice.' Image Supplied

The series has a long arc as it follows the series protagonist, Farah, played by Fatima Al-Taei.

Armed with a US law degree, she returns home to Abu Dhabi, but does not conform to her the wishes of her father, Hassan (played by Mansoor Al-Feeli), to join his law firm.

“Justice” explores the subtle personal and professional tension between the two, deftly weaving into the plot several legal cases, some of them quite interesting.

A still from 'Justice.' Image Supplied



The storyline of Nadine, played by Lebanese actress Nicole Saba, who spends nightmarish days in jail and the courtroom after being accused of murdering her husband, allows for fascinating revelations, as does a case about child rape by a school bus driver and a paternity suit in which Farah throws religion and legal conventions to the winds when she asks for the exhumation of a body.

Fortunately, the show is not confined within the chambers of law.

We see Leila (Farah’s younger sister, played by Neven Madi) struggling with feelings for a married professor. We watch Farah’s own emotional upheaval after Khaled, a public prosecutor played by Mohamed Al-Amiri, declares his love for her. We also journey through Hassan’s own struggles with the misfortunes of his wife, Fatima, portrayed by Malak Al-Khalidi.

A still from 'Justice.' Image Supplied



Nevertheless, what pulls “Justice” several notches down is its inability to liven up the narrative. Indeed, much of the arguments in the courts are long and devoid of wit or even a trace of lighter moments.

They are invariably sombre, even repetitive, and the 18 episodes can be a drag. Even the lead performances are monotonous, leaving us yearning for humorous and dramatic courtroom scenes.

Topics: Justice Netflix UAE legal drama

JEDDAH: Mariah Carey is to perform in Saudi Arabia for the first time next week.

The American singer will play a show as part of the first international golf tournament to be played in the Kingdom.

The concert will take place on Thursday, Jan 31, at King Abdullah Economic City. 

Other performers during the course of the tournament include Dutch DJ Tiesto, Yemeni-Emirati singer Balqees Fathi and Jamaican rapper Sean Paul.

Part of the European Tour, the inaugural Saudi International, powered by SBIA, takes place between Jan 31 and Feb 3 at the Royal Greens G&CC. 

Carey performing in Shanghai last year. (AFP)

Carey is the latest major international artist to perform in the Kingdom. 

A string of live entertainment performances have been held in Saudi Arabia over the last couple of years, following a lull in the Kingdom hosting such events. 

In October 2016, the New York-based theatrical group iLuminate took to the stage in Riyadh in a rare public performance of music and dance. 

In January 2017, prominent Saudi star Mohammed Abdu performed live in Jeddah — along with Saudi artist Rabeh Sager and the Iraqi-Saudi singer Majid Al-Muhandis — in what was the city’s first open music concert in seven years. 

And last month, A-list stars including Enrique Iglesias, the Black Eyed Peas and David Guetta took to the stage during a three-day music event held during the inaugural Saudia Ad Diriyah E-Prix in Riyadh.

Concert tickets for Mariah Carey and the other performers are on sale at Virgin Megastores or through the website TicketingBoxOffice.com.

Topics: Mariah Carey King Abdullah Economic City DJ Tiesto Sean Paul

