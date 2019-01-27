You are here

﻿

Second Vale dam burst in Brazil likely to curb mining risk appetite

A firefighter helicopter flies over a mud-hit area of Brazil a day after the collapse of a dam belonging to mining company Vale. (AFP)
Reuters
LONDON: Mining company Vale’s second dam disaster in Brazil in less than four years deals a blow to an industry grappling with investor wariness and a poor image and casts doubt on new President Jair Bolsonaro’s vow to reduce government regulation.
Brazilian rescue workers on Saturday were searching for roughly 300 people missing after a tailings dam burst at a Vale iron ore mine in the town of Brumadinho in Minas Gerais state. Ten bodies have been recovered.
Brazil is still reeling from the 2015 collapse of a larger dam, owned by the Samarco Mineracao SA joint venture between Vale and BHP , that killed 19 people in the South American nation’s worst environmental disaster.
Lawyers representing victims of the Samarco dam collapse say the financial implications of the new tragedy are open-ended and potentially crippling for Vale.
“This calls into question the financial viability of Vale going forward because of the sheer scale of their potential liabilities,” Tom Goodhead, a lawyer at SPG Law, told Reuters.
The firm, a British offshoot of a US litigator, is engaged in legal action on behalf of hundreds of thousands affected by the Samarco disaster.
Vale Chief Executive Officer Fabio Schvartsman said the company did everything possible to verify all its dams were safe, in the aftermath of the 2015 dam burst.
State prosecutors have requested that 5 billion reais ($1.33 billion) in Vale’s accounts be frozen to be directed toward efforts to pay for damages from Friday’s dam burst, saying they expected more assets to be frozen.
With the prospect of class action suits from shareholders as well as possible criminal and civil suits in Brazil, liabilities could easily exceed the initial provision.
Last year, Vale settled a 20 billion reais ($5.4 billion) civil claim with local authorities to establish a clean-up fund for Samarco. Federal prosecutors suspended but have not closed an even larger lawsuit.
One investor at a major bank, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he could no longer consider investing in Vale or BHP because of the ongoing risk of Samarco liability. BHP said it had no comment on Saturday.
’LESSONS TO LEARN’
Vale is a member of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), which seeks to establish best practice guidelines.
Following the Samarco dam burst, the ICMM issued updated guidelines its members must should follow to try to safeguard tailings dams used to store waste left over from mining operations.
“It goes without saying that we still have lessons to learn from this disaster, and we will need to do everything we can to incorporate those lessons across the industry,” ICMM CEO Tom Butler said on Saturday in an email.
“Our thoughts are with those affected by what appears to be a major and tragic dam failure.”
Engineers at other companies, who declined to be named, said tailings dams can be safe, especially if as much water as possible is removed. But they added that Bolsonaro, who took office at the beginning of this year, was likely to come under popular pressure to enforce tough regulation, despite his promises to run a business-friendly government.

US Economy likely to pick up, though pain may linger for some

AP
BALTIMORE: The US economy will likely resume its steady growth now that the government has reopened, though economists say some scars — for the nation and for federal workers — will take time to heal.
Most analysts estimate that the 35-day partial shutdown shaved a few tenths of a percentage point from annual economic growth in the first three month of 2019. They say growth should pick up in the coming months, though some of the money federal workers and contractors didn’t spend in the past five weeks — on such items as movie tickets, restaurants and travel — will never be made up. Having gone without two paychecks, many federal workers were forced to visit food banks or to borrow money. Federal workers will now receive backpay, though some contractors might not.
President Donald Trump agreed to reopen the government for three weeks after having forced the shutdown in hopes of compelling Democrats to approve billions for a wall on the Mexico border. Trump failed to secure any such money.
During the shutdown, a shortage of airport security and air traffic controllers disrupted travel at such major hubs as LaGuardia Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. The pressure on Trump to reopen the government intensified Friday after a delay of about 3,000 flights by mid-afternoon because six of 13 air traffic controllers didn’t show up to work at a critical center in Virginia.
S&P Global Ratings estimates that the economy lost $6 billion because of the government closure — a sizable but relatively negligible sum in a $19 trillion-plus US economy.
“If the shutdown had lasted much longer, the economic impacts would have snowballed — travel problems, tax refunds, etc.,” said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities.
Still, the damage isn’t likely to lift immediately. And some federal employees had expressed anxiety during the shutdown about the stability and security of their jobs. The most skilled or talented among them may be likelier to leave government service, a potential problem for an economy already facing worker shortages in some areas.
Job searches by employees at multiple federal agencies jumped during the shutdown, according to clicks tracked by the jobs site Indeed. Employees who had gone unpaid at the Department of Homeland Security, Census Bureau, the IRS and the Transportation Safety Administration were much more likely to be hunting for a new job compared with the past two years of searches.
One lingering risk is if Trump chooses to shutter the government again after the three-week agreement lapses on Feb. 15. Should that occur, it would sabotage consumer confidence and hurt the economy, predicted Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.
“It would wipe out confidence,” Zandi said.

