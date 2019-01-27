You are here

﻿

Cubans inaugurate first new Catholic church in decades

Father Ramon Hernandez, left, and Father Steven Dornquast, take part in the consecration Mass of the Sagrado Corazon de Jesus, or Sacred Heart, Catholic church, in Sandino, Cuba, on Jan. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
SANDINO, Cuba: The first new Roman Catholic church to be completed in Cuba since the country’s 1959 socialist revolution was inaugurated with the aid of a Florida congregation Saturday, in a ceremony that observers called a hopeful sign amid international tensions.
The Parish of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in the western town of Sandino is one of three Catholic churches authorized by Cuba as part of a warming between the Vatican and the island’s Communist government.
It is the first to be finished, thanks in large part to financial aid from the members of St. Lawrence Church in Tampa, Florida. Tensions between Cuba and the US have risen in recent weeks as the Trump administration has threatened new sanctions on Cuba and its ally Venezuela.
“This is a bridge between Tampa and Cuba,” said Rev. Ramon Hernandez, a Cuban-born priest who lives in Tampa and returned for the ceremony.
The Cuban state and Catholic church clashed in the first decades after the revolution, when many priests worked against the new Communist-ruled state and were expelled by the government, which also took over many churches.
President Fidel Castro began easing restrictions on religion in the 1990s. Popes John Paul II, Benedict and Francis all visited the island since then.
A new church in Havana is also being used for worship but remains structurally incomplete. A third sanctuary in Santiago has yet to begin significant construction.
The opening of the new church in Sandino was particularly significant because the town is home to families relocated from Cuba’s Escambray region, where residents fought the Communist government in the first years after the revolution.
“This is a historic event for the church,” said church member Juan Hidalberto Hernandez. “Many families and their descendants left their saints behind and didn’t have a church to pray in.”
The Tampa congregation donated about $95,000 for the new building, which holds some 200 worshippers and was built on land granted by the state.

Venezuelan US defense attache breaks with Maduro as diplomats leave

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (L), next to Venezuelan Vice-president Delcy Rodriguez signs a document through which his government breaks off diplomatic ties with the United States, during a gathering in Caracas on January 23, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 19 min 36 sec ago
Reuters
0

CARACAS: Venezuela’s top military envoy to the United States defected from the government of President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday, as the South American nation said the two countries had scaled back their diplomatic missions to skeleton staff.
The diplomatic friction was triggered by US recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president. Washington, Canada and most Latin American nations said Maduro’s second-term election win was fraudulent.
“Today I speak to the people of Venezuela, and especially to my brothers in the armed forces of the nation, to recognize President Juan Guaido as the only legitimate president,” Col. Jose Luis Silva said in a video, speaking in an office he said was at the embassy in Washington, decorated with the Venezuelan flag. Silva told Reuters by telephone he no longer recognized Maduro, and called for free and fair elections to be held.
US National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis called the defection an example of the principle “that the role of the military is to protect constitutional order, not to sustain dictators and repress its own people. Encourage others to do the same.”
A 72-hour deadline issued by Maduro for US embassy personnel to leave Caracas expired on Saturday, after the embattled socialist leader broke off bilateral relations on Wednesday.
Some US embassy staff left Caracas on Friday, and Venezuela was withdrawing staff from Washington on Saturday, Venezuela’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
The two countries will seek an agreement to replace the embassies with “Interest Offices” in their respective capitals within 30 days, the statement said. If they fail to reach an agreement, the remaining diplomatic staff will have to leave.
In the meantime, the remaining staff can only carry out their activities within the diplomatic missions, the statement said.
The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of the embassy in Caracas.

