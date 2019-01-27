You are here

Syrian children in focus at Sarajevo museum on war and childhood

A notebook is seen at the War Childhood Museum before an exhibition in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 25, 2019. "I used this notebook for maths. I liked our teacher because she respected us as students and played with us during breaks. (Reuters)
Prayer beads are seen at the War Childhood Museum before an exhibition in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 25, 2019. "My father had to go to Lebanon for work, while I stayed with my family in Syria. (Reuters)
A teddy bear is seen at the War Childhood Museum before an exhibition in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 25, 2019. "I got this teddy bear from my girlfriend Amira! Then the war came to our region. Amira moved to Damascus, and we lost contact. (Reuters)
A flower is seen at the War Childhood Museum before an exhibition in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 25, 2019. "This flower reminds me of my garden. From time to time, I used to take the flower out of my drawer, I closed my eyes and smelled it. (Reuters)
Syrian children in focus at Sarajevo museum on war and childhood

  • Sunday’s exhibition relied on items donated by children in Syrian refugee camps in Lebanon
  • UNICEF says there are 2.5 million Syrian refugee children living outside Syria and 2.6 million internally displaced
SARAJEVO: Toys, house keys and diaries hang suspended from the ceiling or sit on plain white pedestals at Sarajevo’s War Childhood Museum in a simple tribute to the children living in the shadow of the war in Syria.
Driven by memories of his own childhood during the Balkans conflict in the 1990s, founder Jasminko Halilovic has made the museum a treasure trove of personal items donated by those who were children then too.
He now wants to turn it into the world’s biggest archive on wartime childhoods. Sunday’s exhibition relied on items donated by children in Syrian refugee camps in Lebanon. A colorful keychain in the shape of sandal was given to the museum by 15-year-old Marwa.
“The keys opened the doors to the most beautiful house I have ever seen. My room had pink and green walls. Unfortunately, the house burned during the war, so we don’t have the house anymore,” she wrote.
According to UNICEF, there are 2.5 million Syrian refugee children living outside Syria and 2.6 million internally displaced.
“We want to show that war children are not only the passive victims, as we often see them, but also resilient survivors,” Halilovic said. Having amassed more than 4,000 exhibits and over 150 hours of a video archive of oral history interviews, his team started collecting personal items from children affected by other wars, such as Syria, Ukraine and Afghanistan.
The Syrian collection was assembled with the help of Abed Moubayed, 35, from Aleppo, during his two-month internship with the museum, part of his master degree program in post-war recovery at the University of York.
“This is a chance for the Syrian children to raise their voices and tell the whole world about their experience and suffering. It is really important to show that history is repeating itself and we, all of us, need to do something to stop it,” Moubayed, who left Syria in 2012, told Reuters.
“Syrian children have no idea what the future holds for them and you can see it from their stories.”
The Bosnian 1992-95 war, which claimed 100,000 lives and displaced more than 2 million people, was Europe’s bloodiest since World War Two.

Palestinian president decides to change his government

Palestinian president decides to change his government

RAMALLAH: Palestinian officials say President Mahmoud Abbas has decided to shake up his government.
The move is the latest sign of failure in more than a decade of attempts to reconcile with the rival Hamas movement.
The officials say Abbas appointed a four-member committee from his Fatah movement on Sunday to consult with political factions about forming a new government.
The three officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing internal deliberations.
The official Wafa news agency said Fatah had decided to form a political government to replace the current Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah’s Cabinet of technocrats.
Hamdallah’s government was formed in 2013 following a power sharing agreement with Hamas. But the government couldn’t assume its responsibilities in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip ruled due to deep disputes.

Topics: Palestine Mahmoud Abbas

