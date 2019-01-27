Saudi Arabia unemployment edges down

You are here

A Saudi vendor waits for customers at a mobile shop in Riyadh, pictured on March 21, 2016. (Reuters)
Updated 27 January 2019
Arab News
  •  The General Authority for Statistics publishes its Labor Force Survey on a quarterly basis
  • The unemployment rate for Saudi females decreased to 30.9 percent
JEDDAH: Unemployment among Saudi Arabian citizens eased marginally to 12.8 percent in the third quarter of 2018, official figures released on Sunday showed.
The jobless rate first hit 12.9 percent, the highest level recorded by the statistics agency in data going back to 1999, in the first quarter of 2018 as private employers were hit by a new sales tax and a domestic fuel price hike.

 

 The General Authority for Statistics publishes its Labor Force Survey on a quarterly basis, based on administrative records with relevant authorities including the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, Ministry of Civil Service, General Organization for Social Insurance, Human Resources Development Fund and National Information Center.
The unemployment rate for Saudi females decreased to 30.9 percent compared with 31.1 percent in the second quarter of 2018, and for Saudi males it decreased to 7.5 percent compared to 7.6 percent in the second quarter.
The survey also showed a decrease in the number of non-Saudi male employees from the Kingdom’s administrative records, standing at 8,622,890 against 8,927,862 in the previous quarter. The number of non-Saudi female workers increased by 9,696 to reach 964,861.

FASTFACTS

12.8% — Unemployment rate in the third quarter of 2018

Saudi Arabia launches plan to attract $427 billion in investment

Updated 28 January 2019
Frank Kane
0

Saudi Arabia launches plan to attract $427 billion in investment

  • The program is a key pillar of the Vision 2030 strategy
  • Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said that the Kingdom would announce multibillion-dollar projects to boost the industrial, mining, energy and logistics sectors
Updated 28 January 2019
Frank Kane
0

DUBAI: Leading architects of Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation will gather on Monday in Riyadh to set out the next steps in the Kingdom’s development.

They will launch the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, with the aim of attracting $427 billion over the next decade from Saudi and global private-sector investors.

The program is a key pillar of the Vision 2030 strategy aimed at diversifying the economy away from dependence on oil revenues and government spending.

--------

INTERVIEW: Saudi Arabia open for business, says SAGIA governor Ibrahim Al-Omar

--------

Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said that the Kingdom would announce multibillion-dollar projects to boost the industrial, mining, energy and logistics sectors. The program was “quite ambitious but it is over a 10-year period so we have got the time to do it,” he said. 

“We will have a huge contribution from the private sector outside the Kingdom, but we will leave the biggest share for the Saudi private sector.”

The program is being launched at a crucial time in the Kingdom’s economic development, amid volatility in global energy markets and increasing concerns about world economic growth prompted by the trade confrontation between the US and China.

Ibrahim Al-Omar, the governor of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA), told Arab News at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos last week: “Vision 2030 isn’t just for the Saudis, it’s for everyone. I think this is a golden opportunity for investors to join us on our journey.

“We’re in a massive transformation on a scale that has never been seen before. We’re changing economically, socially and culturally. We’re three years into a 15-year journey to transform and diversify our economy, and we’re doing that with such speed because we have a can-do, make-it-happen
attitude.”

