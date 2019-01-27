You are here

  • Home
  • Makkah gov signs contract to build new bus routes in holy city
﻿

Makkah gov signs contract to build new bus routes in holy city

Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal signs a deal to develop a bus routes infrastructure project in the Makkah region. (Supplied photo)
Updated 27 January 2019
Arab News
0

Makkah gov signs contract to build new bus routes in holy city

  • 500 bus stops and bus stop shelters plus signposts will be made under the new project
  • The project will cost an estimated $87 million and will be completed within 18 months
Updated 27 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal on Sunday signed a contract for implementation of a bus routes infrastructure project in Makkah with Al-Ayuni Investment and Contracting Co.

The contract, which is part of the first phase of a public transport project for the holy city, was signed in the presence of Deputy Makkah Gov. Prince Badr bin Sultan.

The project will be implemented under the supervision of the Makkah Region Development Authority.

The project will cost an estimated $87 million and will be completed within 18 months.

Implementation includes the installation of 500 bus stops and bus stop shelters, in addition to signposts identifying the wider bus network.

Bus stops will span most Makkah neighborhoods and facilities, including malls, schools and hospitals, and will incorporate both Islamic and modern design.

Stops include seated waiting areas, screens with bus times, surveillance cameras and ticket-vending machines.

The project includes four main stations around the Grand Mosque that will include platforms for boarding and disembarking.

The project also includes the construction of 35,000 square meters of asphalt sidewalks and seven pedestrian bridges, which will include elevators for the disabled and staircases.

In addition, the new transport project will be linked to a high-tech system that streamlines traffic.

Topics: Makkah Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Makkah Region Development Authority Al-Ayuni Investment and Contracting Co.

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Tourism awards’ spotlight on Makkah
0
Saudi Arabia
Makkah governor launches raft of pilgrimage initiatives

Misk Innovation partners with 500 Startups to encourage entrepreneurism

Updated 28 January 2019
Arab News
0

Misk Innovation partners with 500 Startups to encourage entrepreneurism

  • Misk Innovation has previously signed the partnership with 500Startups which has contributed in establishing 2,000 new companies in 60 countries
Updated 28 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Misk Innovation has announced that it is partnering with 500 Startups to launch an accelerator program for entrepreneurism.

The program, starting on January 27, 2019, will work on encouraging innovative ideas to help create jobs and raise the contribution of entrepreneurship to GDP, a statement on the Saudi Press Agency has said.

Around 500 applicants of young MENA-based companies have applied for the program, 21 of which were selected to start the program, and move forward with their emerging companies into the global business community.

The internet-based mobile travel app Mosafir is also a partner in the program to facilitate traveling.

Misk Innovations has previously signed the partnership with 500Startups which has contributed throughout 8 years in establishing 2,000 new companies in 60 countries around the world.

The agreement offers an important chance where both parties work on creating a stimulating environment for entrepreneurship.

Speaking on the occasion, Misk Innovation Executive Director Dima Al-Yehia stressed that the program is a real beginning to discover promising young talent that can lead companies capable of strengthening the economy of the future.

On his part, Essam Bin Saleh Al Dhokair, Deputy Governor of 500 Startups: “We are working in establishments to prepare, implement and support programs and projects to spread the culture and thought of entrepreneurship, entrepreneurial spirit, entrepreneurship and innovation.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia MISK innovations 500 Startups

Latest updates

El-Sisi hosts Sudan’s president as demonstrations continue in Khartoum
0
In wartime Yemen, children find solace in music
0
UN special envoy meets Arab League chief for talks over Syria’s readmission
0
Jordan to accelerate electrical connectivity with Saudi Arabia
0
Desolation, dismay stare in the face of displaced Libyans
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.