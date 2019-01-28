Misk Innovation partners with 500 Startups to encourage entrepreneurism

You are here

Around 500 applicants of young MENA-based companies have applied for the program, 21 of which were selected to start the program. (Misk Innovation Twitter account)
JEDDAH: Misk Innovation has announced that it is partnering with 500 Startups to launch an accelerator program for entrepreneurism.

The program, starting on January 27, 2019, will work on encouraging innovative ideas to help create jobs and raise the contribution of entrepreneurship to GDP, a statement on the Saudi Press Agency has said.

Around 500 applicants of young MENA-based companies have applied for the program, 21 of which were selected to start the program, and move forward with their emerging companies into the global business community.

The internet-based mobile travel app Mosafir is also a partner in the program to facilitate traveling.

Misk Innovations has previously signed the partnership with 500Startups which has contributed throughout 8 years in establishing 2,000 new companies in 60 countries around the world.

The agreement offers an important chance where both parties work on creating a stimulating environment for entrepreneurship.

Speaking on the occasion, Misk Innovation Executive Director Dima Al-Yehia stressed that the program is a real beginning to discover promising young talent that can lead companies capable of strengthening the economy of the future.

On his part, Essam Bin Saleh Al Dhokair, Deputy Governor of 500 Startups: “We are working in establishments to prepare, implement and support programs and projects to spread the culture and thought of entrepreneurship, entrepreneurial spirit, entrepreneurship and innovation.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia MISK innovations 500 Startups

Severe weather sweeps across Saudi Arabia

Inclement weather is likely to continue in Makkah, Riyadh, Eastern Province, Qassim and other parts of the Kingdom on Monday. (SPA)
Updated 28 January 2019
Arab News
0

Severe weather sweeps across Saudi Arabia

  • Strong winds were also expected to stir up sandstorms in Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province
Updated 28 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Strong winds, rainfall and sandstorms hit Jeddah on Sunday afternoon, severely limiting visibility. It was a similar story across the Kingdom, as predicted by the General Authority of Meteorology and Environment Protection in its daily report on Sunday morning.
The authority expected Tabuk, Al-Jawf, Hail, Madinah and the northern borders to experience rain and sandstorms.
Strong winds were also expected to stir up sandstorms in Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province. The southwestern and western highlands would be partly cloudy, the forecast said.
As for the seas, the forecast predicted south-to-south-westerly winds of up to 40 km/h will hit the Red Sea in the evening, with the wind direction changing to north-westerly in northern parts. Waves were expected to be between one and two meters. South-to-southeasterly winds in the Arabian Gulf were likely to reach up to 35 km/h, with waves ranging between one and 1.5 meters, according to the authority. Inclement weather is likely to continue in Makkah, Riyadh, Eastern Province, Qassim and other parts of the Kingdom on Monday.

Topics: Rain in Saudi Arabia Riyadh tabuk al-jawf Hail Madinah

