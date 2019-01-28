You are here

  • Home
  • Prince of Daesh-ravaged Yazidis dies in Germany
﻿

Prince of Daesh-ravaged Yazidis dies in Germany

The Yazidi faith emerged in Iran more than 4,000 years ago and is rooted in Zoroastrianism, over time integrating elements of Islam and Christianity. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
0

Prince of Daesh-ravaged Yazidis dies in Germany

  • Prince Tahseen Said Ali died in the KRH Siloah hospital in Hanover at the age of 85
  • Born in 1933 in Iraq’s northwest Sheikhan district, he was appointed head of the Yazidis at age 11 after the death of his father
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
0

IRBIL, Iraq: The longtime head of the world’s Yazidis, a minority whose Iraqi community was ferociously targeted by the Daesh group, has died in Germany after a long illness, officials said Monday.
Prince Tahseen Said Ali died in the KRH Siloah hospital in Hanover at the age of 85, according to the head of the Iraqi Kurdish region’s head of Yazidi affairs, Khairi Buzani.
Born in 1933 in Iraq’s northwest Sheikhan district, he was appointed head of the Yazidis at age 11 after the death of his father, who was the previous emir.
His son told local media that Prince Tahseen would be buried in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq.
The region’s prime minister, Nechirvan Barzani, sent condolences to Prince Tahseen’s family on Monday.
The Yazidi faith emerged in Iran more than 4,000 years ago and is rooted in Zoroastrianism, over time integrating elements of Islam and Christianity.
With no holy book and organized into castes, Yazidis pray to God facing the sun and worship his seven angels — first and foremost Melek Taus, or Peacock Angel.
Of the world’s 1.5 million Yazidis, around 550,000 were living in the remote corners of northern Iraq where Prince Tahseen was born, and comprised the largest community before 2014.
Germany is home to the biggest Yazidi community abroad.
In 2014, the Daesh group rampaged across northern Iraq and seized the Yazidi bastion of Sinjar, near the border with Syria.
Daesh fighters slaughtered thousands of Yazidi men and boys, then abducted women and girls to be abused as “sex slaves.”
The brutal assault pushed around 360,000 Yazidis to flee to other parts of Iraq, including the Kurdish region, in addition to another 100,000 who left the country altogether.
The United Nations has said Daesh’s actions could amount to genocide, and is investigating the militant group’s atrocities across Iraq.
The Yazidi cause has found a powerful symbol in Nadia Murad, a former Daesh abductee from Sinjar who escaped and went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize for her activism against sexual violence.
Murad visited Iraq’s Yazidi heartland of Sinjar last month, as well as Baghdad and the Kurdish regional capital of Irbil, to draw attention to the plight of thousands of abducted Yazidi girls who are still missing.

Topics: Yazidi Iraq

Related

0
Middle-East
Yazidi mothers of children by Daesh face heartbreaking choices
0
Middle-East
UN investigation delves into Daesh’s crimes against Yazidis

Hodeidah truce, prisoner swap timelines pushed back: UN

Updated 6 min 46 sec ago
AFP
0

Hodeidah truce, prisoner swap timelines pushed back: UN

  • ‘The timelines were rather ambitious and we are dealing with a complex situation on the ground’
  • The Hodeidah agreement stipulates a full cease-fire, followed by the withdrawal and redeployment of rival forces from the city — two clauses that have yet to be fulfilled
Updated 6 min 46 sec ago
AFP
0

SANAA: The UN envoy for Yemen said Monday the expected timeline for a truce in the flashpoint city of Hodeidah and a prisoner swap between warring parties had been pushed back.
Envoy Martin Griffiths hosted hard-won peace talks between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and rival Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Sweden last month.
The two parties, who have been at war for four years, agreed at the talks to a mass prisoner swap and an ambitious cease-fire pact in Hodeidah, the Red Sea city home to the impoverished country’s most valuable port.
Griffiths, who arrived Monday in Sanaa on his third trip to Yemen this month, said there had been “changes in timelines” for both deals.
“That momentum is still there, even if we have seen the timelines for implementation extended, both in Hodeidah and with regard to the prisoner exchange agreement,” he told Saudi-owned newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.
“Yet such changes in timelines are expected, in light of the facts that the timelines were rather ambitious and we are dealing with a complex situation on the ground.”
Griffiths also confirmed reports retired Dutch general Patrick Cammaert, who heads a monitoring team tasked with overseeing the Hodeidah truce, would be replaced. Cammaert arrived Saturday in Yemen.
“General Cammaert’s plan was to stay in Yemen for a rather short period of time to ... lay the ground for establishing the Hodeidah mission,” he said.
“All the speculations about other reasons for General Patrick’s departure are not accurate.”
The Houthis, who control Hodeidah, have accused Cammaert of not being up to the task and of pursuing “other agendas.”
Hodeida was for months the main front line in the Yemen war after government forces supported by Saudi Arabia and its allies launched an offensive to capture it in June.
But a precarious calm has largely held in the city since the cease-fire agreement came into force on December 18.
The Hodeidah agreement stipulates a full cease-fire, followed by the withdrawal and redeployment of rival forces from the city — two clauses that have yet to be fulfilled.

Topics: Hodeidah Yemen UN Houthis

Related

0
Middle-East
Two killed, several injured as Houthis bomb civilian house in Hodeidah
0
Middle-East
Yemeni government troops, Houthis clash near Hodeidah

Latest updates

Prince of Daesh-ravaged Yazidis dies in Germany
0
Hodeidah truce, prisoner swap timelines pushed back: UN
0
Michael Jackson family condemns new documentary on accusers
0
Saudi Arabian government to spend $27 billion on industry development plan
0
The Six: Rami Kadi looks from Paris Couture Week 2019
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.