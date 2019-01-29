You are here

Public prosecution explains penalties for fertility and surrogacy procedures in Saudi Arabia

Improper in vitro fertilization is a crime punishable by law. (Shutterstock)
Updated 36 sec ago
Ruba Obaid
Violators will be jailed for up to five years or fined SR5 million ($1.3 million)

  • Violators will be jailed for up to five years or fined SR5 million ($1.3 million)
Updated 36 sec ago
Ruba Obaid
JEDDAH: Surrogacy, improper in vitro fertilization and unauthorized gender reassignment measures are all punishable by law, announced the Kingdom’s Public Prosecution on its official Twitter account.
Perpetrators of these crimes will face fines of between SR200,000 ($53,300) and SR500,000 or up to five years in prison, in addition to having their operating or medical licenses revoked.
Improper in vitro fertilization includes sperm injection from ex-husbands or donors other than spouses.
The provisions were made in accordance with Saudi laws pertaining to fertilization, utero-fetal and infertility treatment.
The Public Prosecution also warned against environmental crimes, such as bringing hazardous, poisonous or radioactive waste into the Kingdom.
Authorities have stipulated that companies in charge of producing, processing, storing or recycling hazardous material are obliged to dispose of such forms of waste in accordance with environmental regulations.
Violators will be jailed for up to five years or fined SR5 million ($1.3 million). In addition, their plants will be temporarily closed or their vessels temporarily confiscated for up to 90 days. Repeat offenders will incur double the penalties.
In addition, violators will incur the costs of removing the waste and repairing the damage caused.

Saudi Arabia's Tantora winter festival gets extension

French solo violinist Renaud Capucon performs with pianists during the first "Winter at Tantora" music carnival, at the purpose-built Maraya (Arabic for "Mirror") concert hall in the ruins of Al-Ula, a UNESCO World Heritage site in northwestern Saudi Arabia, on January 4, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 6 min 39 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s Tantora winter festival gets extension

  • The two-week extension will allow more more arts and tourism events to be held in Al-Ula
Updated 6 min 39 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Winter at Tantora cultural festival in Saudi Arabia will be extended until Feb. 23 with additional concerts from regional superstars, organizers said Monday.
The event, which started last month in the northern city of Al-Ula, has so far included Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and a virtual performance from the late Egyptian entertainer Umm Kulthum.
An official festival tweet said there would also be shows from Iraqi musicians Ilham Al-Madfai and Kazem Al-Saher on Feb. 15.
Bahrain’s Rashed Al-Majid and Iraqi artist Majed Al-Mohandes will perform on Feb. 23, when there will also be a ceremony to honor Kuwait’s Abdul Karim Abdul Qader.
The two-week extension will allow more more arts and tourism events to be held in Al-Ula, the tweet added. The cultural festival is the first event of its kind to be held at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Al-Ula has archaeological remains dating back more than 2,000 years, and festival visitors can visit sites that are only open to some ticketholders.

