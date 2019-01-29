You are here

Indonesia flood, landslide death toll hits 70

Rescuers use a sniffer dog to search for survivors after a landslide hit Gowa in South Sulawesi. (AFP)
  • Drone footage showed landslides had buried Pattallikang village in hard-hit Gowa district
  • Landslides and floods are common in Indonesia, especially during the monsoon season between October and April
JAKARTA: Floods and landslides that battered Indonesia’s Sulawesi island have killed at least 70 people, authorities said Tuesday, as aerial footage underscored the scale of the disaster with whole villages wiped off the map.
Lashed by heavy rain, rivers swelled and burst their banks, inundating dozens of communities across 12 districts as well as parts of the provincial capital Makassar.
The bodies of 70 victims have been found, while six are still missing, Syamsibar, head of South Sulawesi’s disaster mitigation agency, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, said.
Drone footage showed landslides had buried Pattallikang village in hard-hit Gowa district, with only a few buildings — including a mosque — visible after an avalanche of mud and rock cascaded down a nearby hillside.
Nearly 9,500 people have been displaced by the extreme weather, and hundreds of houses, government buildings, schools and bridges have been damaged, the disaster mitigation agency said Monday.
Authorities say floodwaters are receding but a state of emergency will remain in place until February 6, while rescuers look for those still missing and help repair damaged infrastructure.
Landslides and floods are common in Indonesia, especially during the monsoon season between October and April, when rains lash the vast Southeast Asian archipelago.

British prime minister Theresa May seeking significant changes to Brexit divorce deal

  • May seeking "significant changes" to the deal
  • Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he believed the government would have to delay departure
LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May said she is seeking to renegotiate the Brexit divorce deal agreed with the European Union to secure “significant” changes although this is likely to face strong resistance from the bloc.

“What I am talking about is not a further exchange of letters but a significant and legally binding change to the withdrawal agreement,” May told parliament on Tuesday.

“Negotiating such a change will not be easy. It will involve reopening the withdrawal agreement, a move for which I know there is limited appetite among our European partners.”

"The time has come for words to be matched by deeds," she told the House of Commons. 

"If you want to tell Brussels what this House will accept, you have to vote for it. If you want to leave with a deal, you have to vote for it. If you want Brexit, you have to vote for Brexit.”

She added: "The odds of success become far longer if this House ties one hand behind my back. So I call on the House to give me the mandate I need to deliver a deal this House can support. Do that and I can work to reopen the withdrawal agreement." 

However, opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he believed the government would have to delay departure from the EU as time runs out to get a deal with Brussels.

"Whatever happens in the votes that follow it has now become inevitable that the government will have to extend Article 50 in any scenario," Corbyn said in parliament before a vote on ways to alter and shape Prime Minister Theresa May's next steps on Brexit. 

