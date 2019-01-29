Saudi Arabia announces creation of Neom Company

You are here

﻿

The closed joint-stock NEOM Company will be fully owned by the Public Investment Fund and develop NEOM, the planned $500 billion mega-city. (Supplied: NEOM)
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has established a company to develop NEOM, the planned $500 billion mega-city set to be built in the northwest of the Kingdom, it was announced on Tuesday.

The closed joint-stock NEOM Company will be fully owned by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

It will develop the vast NEOM project, which will include multiple cities, airports, a seaport, tourist areas, industrial complexes and “innovation centers.”

The change in the legal status of NEOM will also allow it to pursue ventures in 16 key economic sectors, including energy, water, tourism, media and health.

Nadhmi Al-Nasr will serve as the CEO of NEOM, according to the statement. 

“The new entity will have a unique and historical role to play as it will be responsible for developing a new global destination from scratch on a huge area and a futuristic civilization that is based on sustainability and livability,” he said.

“All this aims to turn NEOM into a global center for attracting investment, knowledge, innovation and technology in order to compete with all economic capital cities.”

The NEOM project — which was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2017 — is expected to create thousands of jobs.

Saudi Arabia announced on Jan. 16 that it was to start developing the first urban area of the project.

Chaired by the crown prince, the founding board approved the masterplan concept for NEOM Bay, which will include homes, lifestyle and tourist facilities, and “innovation centers.”

It is expected to focus on luxurious living, and will include high-end hotels and villas.

Dozens rescued from flooding as heavy rain shuts schools and roads in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Heavy rainfall and sandstorms in the Kingdom have led to flooding, school closures and poor visibility, authorities said Monday as they urged people to take precautions during the bout of bad weather.

Rain hit northern and western parts of Saudi Arabia on Sunday and Monday, while sand swept through major population areas to bog down the skyline.

Schools shut in Tabuk, Arar and Al-Jawf because of flooding and there was low visibility in Riyadh among other places.

"Riyadh, Makkah, the northern border region, Hail, Tabuk, Qassim, Madinah, the eastern province, Asir, Jazan and Al-Jawf are experiencing unstable weather and the General Directorate of Civil Defense calls on citizens and residents not to risk themselves and their families, and avoid going to valleys or dangerous areas," Maj. Mohammed Al-Hammadi, Civil Defense spokesman, told Arab News.

King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah urged passengers to check their flights with delays and cancelations expected.

Civil Defense said it had rescued 65 people in Tabuk and Al-Jouf and 37 people in Duba. It told people to exercise restraint while driving and take maximum precautions.

The General Authority for Meteorology and Environmental Protection forecast rainfall in the north and west, and sandstorms or dusty winds in several parts of the Kingdom.

Thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by gusty winds and dust, reducing visibility in Riyadh and the Eastern Region and resulting in lower temperatures.

In Makkah winds of 37 km/h are forecast, while in Jeddah wind speeds could reach 50 km/h. 

Dust filled the air in Riyadh on Monday. (Iqbal Hossain)

Hazy weather was expected early Tuesday in Al-Jawf, Northern Borders, Hail, Qassim and the Eastern Region.

Tabuk is expected to be mostly sunny, with a maximum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius.

