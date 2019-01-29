You are here

  • Home
  • Etihad ‘could own 40% of India’s Jet Airways’
﻿

Etihad ‘could own 40% of India’s Jet Airways’

A Jet Airways plane at the city airport in Mumbai. Jet owes money to banks, pilots, vendors and lessors, some of whom are considering taking back aircraft. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
0

Etihad ‘could own 40% of India’s Jet Airways’

  • With debts of about $1.14 billion, Jet has been hit by fierce competition from other low-cost carriers, a rupee depreciation and high oil prices
  • Jet said on Monday it would seek shareholder approval next month to convert debt into equity, increase its share capital and allow lenders to nominate a director on its board
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
0

NEW DELHI: Jet Airways creditor State Bank of India is likely to own 15 percent of the airline if the cash-strapped carrier’s plan for a debt-for-equity swap is approved, Indian TV channels reported on Tuesday.
With debts of about $1.14 billion, Jet has been hit by fierce competition from other low-cost carriers, a rupee depreciation and high oil prices. It owes money to banks, pilots, vendors and lessors, some of whom are considering taking back aircraft, sources have told Reuters.
Jet said on Monday it would seek shareholder approval next month to convert debt into equity, increase its share capital and allow lenders to nominate a director on its board to help resolve its financial problems.
Its lenders, including SBI, could end up owning as much as 30 percent while shareholder Etihad Airways could see its stake rise to more than 40 percent from 24 percent if it injects more equity in the Indian carrier, TV channels reported. The airline’s founder and chairman Naresh Goyal is likely to see his stake cut to below 20 percent from 51 percent.
Jet, which controls a sixth of India’s booming aviation market, did not respond to a request for comment, while SBI and Etihad also did not reply to emails seeking a response.
Indian banks in 2010 undertook a similar debt for equity swap to try and save Kingfisher Airlines, founded by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, and ended up owning nearly a quarter of the airline, before losing out when it was eventually grounded.
Jet defaulted on a debt payment to a consortium of Indian banks, lead by SBI, this month, prompting a downgrade by ratings agency ICRA.
The airline has to make large debt repayments over the next few years, starting with about 17 billion rupees ($242 million) by the end of March, ICRA said on Jan. 2.
The Economic Times reported on Tuesday that Jet’s lenders want to repossess some planes and have forced the airline to ground five aircraft, including its new fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAX planes, leading to flight cancelations.
Jet was scheduled to add 11,737 MAX planes to its fleet by March 31, but has taken delivery of only five and will not add more until a resolution plan is agreed, Reuters has reported.

Topics: Jet Airways Etihad Airways

Related

0
Business & Economy
Etihad proposes to invest in Jet Airways at 49% discount
0
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad hires turnaround expert on possible Jet Airways bailout

Venezuela: US sanctions threaten heavy crude supplies

Updated 29 January 2019
AFP
0

Venezuela: US sanctions threaten heavy crude supplies

  • Washington’s move against PDVSA on Monday is aimed at crippling embattled President Nicolas Maduro’s power base
  • Although crude output by OPEC member Venezuela has slumped in recent years, its heavy oil is sought after by US refineries who mix it with lighter crudes to make petrol
Updated 29 January 2019
AFP
0

LONDON: US sanctions against Venezuela’s national oil company risk raising crude prices owing to a drop in exports of so-called heavy crude on which the world depends.

Washington’s move against PDVSA on Monday is aimed at crippling embattled President Nicolas Maduro’s power base.

Although crude output by OPEC member Venezuela has slumped in recent years, its heavy oil is sought after by US refineries who mix it with lighter crudes to make petrol.

Prior to the US announcement, oil kingpin Saudi Arabia had already warned of the impact of Venezuela’s political crisis on the crude market.

“Of course, developments in Venezuela may have an impact on the markets... We are watching developments there, and there could be an impact on the oil market balance,” Saudi energy minister Khalid Al-Falih told Al-Arabiya news channel on Monday.

Oil production in Venezuela has slumped in recent months from more than two million barrels per day to around 1.4 million bpd.
The Latin American nation sits on the world’s largest oil reserves of more than 300 billion barrels, most of it heavy crude.
And Caracas, whose coffers depend on its crude reserves, could struggle to find other buyers for the oil it is able to extract.
“China and India might continue to buy crude oil from Venezuela but in our opinion the country is about to turn into another Libya as it will be harder and harder to operate the oil facilities,” Olivier Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix, said Tuesday.
“Other Western countries are also likely to join in the sanctions.”
Outside Venezuela, US refineries in the Gulf of Mexico have the most to lose since they specialize in mixing heavy crude with lighter oil produced in the United States.
“In the first ten months of 2018, the US imported an average of 500,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Venezuela,” Commerzbank said in a client note Tuesday.
“This is primarily heavy sulfurous oil that US refineries on the Gulf Coast need for processing,” it said, adding that heavy-oil producer Canada could help to fill the gap despite its own supply constraints and at a time when Saudi Arabia is reducing its output to help support prices.
According to Jakob, “the US is set to receive much less crude oil from Saudi Arabia, right at the time when crude oil imports from Venezuela will dry.”
Tamas Varga, analyst at oil broker PVM, said the US could turn to Mexico and Iraq for heavy crude, “which would inevitably lead to a price spike, in outright prices as well as in price differentials between US and international benchmarks and also between lighter and heavier crudes.”
For now, prices of the oil market’s benchmark contracts, Brent North Sea and WTI, have avoided sharp movements in reaction to the sanctions since they represent lighter crude than produced in Venezuela.
Meanwhile, “tight supply has already driven prices of heavy oil types,” Commerzbank said.
The Mars oil contract, on which Venezuelan oil is closely priced, has soared in value since the beginning of the year.
The price gap between WTI and the more expensive Mars last week widened to $7.50, the largest amount in five years.
Should political change sweep through Venezuela, however, the country could see improvements to its oil infrastructure and output.
“How long it will take is anyone’s guess but the impact will not be felt in the immediate future,” said Varga.
Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido have been locked in a power struggle since Guaido last week proclaimed himself “acting president” amid angry protests over the country’s economic woes.
The standoff has split the international community between nations that recognize Guaido as president, including the United States and a dozen countries in the region, and those that still recognize Maduro, including Russia and China.

Topics: Venezuela Nicolas Maduro Oil PDVSA

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil rises as US slaps sanctions on Venezuela, but economic worries still loom
0
World
US sanctions threaten Venezuela’s economy as Maduro eyes next move

Latest updates

Coalition: Retrieval of Saudi prisoner from Houthi militia
0
More than 130 African migrants feared drowned off Djibouti, says UN
0
Saudi Arabia’s role in Yemen’s stability praised
0
Etihad ‘could own 40% of India’s Jet Airways’
0
Local Abu Sayyaf faction behind deadly Philippine church bombings, says army chief
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.