You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia launches new phase of renewables plan
﻿

Saudi Arabia launches new phase of renewables plan

The second phase of the program will comprise seven solar projects worth $1.5 billion. (Shutterstock)
Updated 30 January 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia launches new phase of renewables plan

  • The combined generation capacity will be 1.51 gigawatts, enough to power 226,500 households
  • The projects are expected to create more than 4,500 jobs during construction, operations and maintenance
Updated 30 January 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Saudi Arabia has launched the second phase of its Renewable Energy Program, which will comprise seven solar projects worth $1.5 billion.
The combined generation capacity will be 1.51 gigawatts (GW), enough to power 226,500 households, according to a statement from the Renewable Energy Project Development Office of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources.
The projects will be tendered by mid-2019, after expressions of interest were first invited at Monday’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program launch in Riyadh.
They are expected to create more than 4,500 jobs during construction, operations and maintenance.
Saudi Arabia’s Renewable Energy Program seeks to achieve more than 25GW of wind and solar power generation in the next five years, and close to 60GW over the next decade; of which 40GW will be generated from solar energy, with a further 16GW of onshore wind.
Overall, Saudi Arabia aims to create a renewable energy capability of more than 200GW over the next decade.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Renewable Energy Program

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
‘Golden opportunity’ exists for investment in Saudi renewables
0
Saudi Arabia
SR4.5bn Saudi solar revolution

Saudi tourism body seeks hotel room boost

Saudi Arabia is home to more than 2,000 licensed and classified hotels and the number of housing units have gone up to more than 6,000 licensed and classified facilities. (Shutterstock)
Updated 30 January 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi tourism body seeks hotel room boost

  • Saudi Arabia is home to more than 2,000 licensed and classified hotels and the number of housing units have gone up to more than 6,000 licensed and classified facilities
Updated 30 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s tourism body wants to boost the number of hotel rooms in the Kingdom to 600,000 by 2020.
The Saudi Hotel Investment Conference discussed initiatives to grow the country’s leisure and hospitality sector and support tourism.
Hamad Al-Samail, deputy president for investment and tourism development at the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, reviewed the most significant advances in the sector.
“The Kingdom is home to more than 2,000 licensed and classified hotels and the number of housing units have gone up to more than 6,000 licensed and classified facilities, while the number of hotels rooms reached more than 500,000 by the end of 2018.”
He called on investors to look beyond Saudi Arabia’s major cities, and stressed the need to promote tourism and national heritage industries within the framework of the Vision 2030 reform plan.

Topics: Saudi Commission for Tourism & National Heritage (SCTH Saudi tourism and investment

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi tourism chief to open Korean culture expo this week
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Tourism chief urges Arab countries to focus on tourism

Latest updates

Misinformation woes could multiply with ‘deepfake’ videos
0
Nigerian women embrace family planning ahead of population boom
0
US, China resume trade talks with a chill in the air
0
British Jews apply for German nationality as Brexit looms
0
Canadian serial killer pleads guilty to eight murders
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.