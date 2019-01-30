You are here

  • Home
  • 3 Iraqi refugees arrested in Germany over attack plot
﻿

3 Iraqi refugees arrested in Germany over attack plot

German police commandos arrested three Iraqis suspected of planning a terror attack. (AFP)
Updated 30 January 2019
AP
0

3 Iraqi refugees arrested in Germany over attack plot

  • Searches were carried out at other residences in northern and southwestern Germany
  • Prosecutors allege the two men decided in late 2018 to carry out an attack motivated by extremism in Germany
Updated 30 January 2019
AP
0

BERLIN: German authorities arrested three Iraqi refugees on Wednesday on allegations they were planning an extremist bombing attack, and searched properties in three states in connection with their investigation.

Federal prosecutors said Shahin F. and Hersh F., both 23, and Rauf S., 36, were taken into custody in an early morning raid by a police SWAT team in the area of Dithmarschen, near the border with Denmark.

The suspects, who had refugee status in Germany, had been under surveillance for some time by a task force of around 200 investigators, said Holger Muench, the head of Germany’s federal police.

The case shows that the threat of radical terrorism is still present, Muench told reporters.

It was not immediately clear when the suspects came to Germany.

More than 1 million asylum-seekers entered Germany in 2015-16, most from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. The involvement of several asylum-seekers in extremist attacks or plots has helped boost support for the anti-migrant Alternative for Germany party.

Searches were carried out at other residences in northern and southwestern Germany of people linked to the three main suspects but not currently to the bomb plot.

The two younger men are suspected of preparing a bomb attack and violating weapons laws, and the older one is alleged to have aided them. Their last names were not given in line with German privacy laws.

The men appear to have been in the early stages of planning, said Frauke Koehler, a spokeswoman for the Federal Prosecutors Office.

“We believe that Shahin F. and Hersh F. were firmly committed to carrying out an attack,” she told reporters. “But ... according to our information the concrete target and timing of the attack weren’t determined yet.”

Prosecutors allege the two men decided in late 2018 to carry out an attack motivated by extremism in Germany. There are indications that they sympathized with Daesh, but Koehler said there was no evidence so far the men were members of, or directed by, the group.

In December, Shahin F. downloaded “various instructions” on how to build a bomb, and ordered a detonator from a contact person in Britain, prosecutors said. Its delivery, however, was stopped by British law enforcement agencies.

At the same time, the two carried out tests using around 250 grams of gunpowder extracted from New Year’s fireworks, and asked Rauf S. to procure a firearm, prosecutors said.

He is alleged to have contacted Walid Khaled Y.Y., also an Iraqi, who offered them a Russian semi-automatic Makarov 9mm pistol, prosecutors said. But the seller wanted at least €1,200 ($1,370) for the weapon, which was considered too expensive so it was not purchased.

Y.Y.’s home in the Schwerin area was searched as part of Wednesday’s operation, and he is being investigated for alleged weapons and drug violations, prosecutors in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania told The Associated Press.

In preparation for the possibility of using a vehicle in the attack, Shahin F. started taking driving lessons, federal prosecutors said. All three appear before federal judges late on Wednesday to decide whether they should be kept in custody while the investigation continues.

Koehler said authorities received a tip about the alleged plot in late 2018 from Germany’s domestic intelligence service, but did not say how the agency started tracking the suspects.

In the only mass casualty extremist attack in Germany, Tunisian asylum-seeker Anis Amri hijacked a truck in 2016 and drove it into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and wounding dozens. Daesh later claimed responsibility.

Since that attack, Muench said police had foiled seven planned attacks.

Topics: Iraqi Germany plot Iraqi refugees

Related

0
World
Iraqi charged with rape, murder in Germany’s ‘Susanna case’
0
Middle-East
Four dead in terrorist attacks on Iraqi police convoys

The message to Arab youth: ‘You are the face of the future’

Updated 31 January 2019
Caline Malek
0

The message to Arab youth: ‘You are the face of the future’

  • Saudi Arabia is leading a push to keep young people on the right path — and save them from straying on to the wrong one
  • The GCC youth population will reach an expected 65 million by 2030
Updated 31 January 2019
Caline Malek
0

DUBAI: Scientist or terrorist? The choice might seem extreme, but young Arabs are being urged to get involved in fields such as science and technology as part of a push to empower youth in the region and protect them from the risk of recruitment by terrorist groups.

“Space is just one example of a sector in the UAE that has actively empowered youth,” said Sarah Al-Amiri, UAE minister for advanced sciences, at a recent conference on youth and sustainable peace organized by the Trends Research and Advisory think tank in Abu Dhabi and Women in International Security (WIIS), based in Washington, DC.

“We do see a global cry for youth engagement, but active participation is necessary today. Empowering youth to undertake monumental shifts is the key to engaging them.”

Access to all levels of education with reduced cost, or none at all, is a global mandate that all Arab countries need to take on, she said. 

“The future is being built for them, and they should be designers of the future, with ownership of it.”

Saudi Arabia has also been leading efforts to deliver change, with 92 percent of young Saudis in last year’s Arab Youth Survey expressing a positive view of the outcome of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030.

Moreover, around 60 percent of citizens in the Kingdom are under the age of 30 and almost two-thirds are considered youth. 

The GCC youth population will reach an expected 65 million by 2030. 

Peace dividend: Young people who feel marginalized and excluded are vulnerable to terrorist recruitment, experts warn. (File photo)

“Youth is a very important part of our population,” said Dr Ahmed Al-Hamli, president and founder of Trends Research and Advisory.

“We are in a race with the world and youth is the backbone of progress. We aim to empower youth in combating all the challenges and meeting gender equality throughout the world.”

In order to do that, youth need peaceful surroundings, access to education and job opportunities. 

“Youth and children are the most vulnerable category in the world because of crises, conflicts and sectarian differences,” Al-Hamli said. “It’s increasing and has become the most dangerous period in the 21st century so far. We believe we can together generate initiatives that lead the youth, focus on them and empower them to serve humanity as a whole.”

WIIS also caters to young people, with specific programs on international peace and security that target graduate students or the next generation of scholars, experts, practitioners and policymakers. 

“We hope to expand these programs in the Gulf in the future,” said Dr Chantal de Jonge Oudraat, president of WIIS. “But there is a lack of data and research (on youth contributions), and we need more of it.”

De Jonge Oudraat  spoke of the millions of young men and women aged between 10 and 24 who need to have a voice when it comes to peace and security, and the 480 million young men and women who live in fragile and conflict-affected states or areas who need to be represented and participate in peace-building efforts. 

The Youth Peace and Security Agenda, launched in December 2015 by the UN Security Council, recognizes the importance of involving youth in conflict prevention. “The issue of young people is an issue of importance, not only for national governments, but the international community at large,” de Jonge Oudraat said. 

“Forty-two percent of the world population is below 24, and in Africa and the Middle East, young people are in the majority. In some countries, the percentages are as high as 60 to 70 percent, so the magnitude of the youth population has major national and international social, economic and political ramifications.”

She said that many young people around the world feel frustrated, often excluded and marginalized, which makes them more susceptible to terrorist recruitment. “We’re here to advance all that because it’s not only right thing to do, but it’s also the smart thing to do,” she said.

“If we want to live in a prosperous, more peaceful world, all members of society require respect, consideration and should be able to participate in public life.”

Earlier in October, the UN launched its youth strategy to change the perception surrounding young people. 

“For a long time, people would say youth are troublemakers,” said Achaleke Leke, coordinator of the Commonwealth Youth Ambassador Network, who helped develop the strategy. “But if we are a high percentage, then it means there will be no economic development or peace.

“Those who turn to violence are trapped in a space by the failure of governments, and we need to support young people in this process, invest in them and make them see each other as peers to sustain peace within communities.” 

According to Aqeel Ahmed, policy officer for the Scottish government and member of the Scottish Youth Parliament, the best ideas often come from youth who are the farthest away from the system.

“We need to see governments treat youth as agents of change, and we need a clear leadership from our governments,” he said. “Youth who are engaged inspire others to get involved as well.”

Countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are seen as key to paving the way forward for the region. According to the Misk Foundation, around 1.9 million Saudis will enter the Kingdom’s workforce over the next 10 years, increasing its size by more than a third. 

“Our country is rich in its natural resources; we are not dependent solely on oil for our energy needs,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said as part of his Vision 2030.

“Gold, phosphate, uranium and many other valuable minerals are found beneath our lands, but our real wealth lies in the ambition of our people and the potential of our younger generation. They are our nation’s pride and the architects of our future,” he said.

Younger generations are embracing the change. “Many reforms are happening across the country,” Nouf Al-Mansour, a 29-year-old entrepreneur from Jeddah, told Arab News.

“This is a new era for young Saudis and young Arabs as a whole. It’s important we focus our efforts towards this change because we are the ones who are responsible for our region’s future and if we don’t take the lead today, then who will? Our voice has to be powerful.”

Topics: saudi youth Editor’s Choice Arab Youth Vision 2030

Related

0
Middle-East
Arab youth ‘optimistic’ despite regional turmoil
0
Saudi Arabia
Kingdom will take major strides with Vision 2030, say upbeat Saudi youths

Latest updates

Saudi anti-corruption crackdown recovers $106 billion in assets
0
Apple busts Facebook for distributing data-sucking app
0
Purported hackers stole US evidence to discredit Mueller probe
0
The message to Arab youth: ‘You are the face of the future’
0
SMEs comprise ‘99% of Saudi private sector’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.