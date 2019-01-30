400 smart buses to transport pilgrims, Makkah residents starting 2020

You are here

Transport between the holy sites is key to the pilgramage. (AN photo)
Updated 30 January 2019
Arab News
  • This project aims to transport and serve the pilgrims and the city’s residents and ensure the smooth flow of traffic
JEDDAH: The Makkah Region Development Authority is almost at the end of the manufacturing stage of 400 buses, which comes within the Makkah public transport project. The manufacturing and procurement stage is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019, while the buses will become operational by the start of 2020.

This project aims to transport and serve the pilgrims and the city’s residents and ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

The buses will be Eco-friendly, equipped with navigation systems, automatic collection and payment systems, facilities for people with special needs, Wifi service, sophisticated air conditioning systems that cope with the city’s atmosphere, automated audio and video information systems, security systems and explanatory electronic screens.

The Authority’s spokesperson, Eng. Jalal bin Abdul Jalil Kaaki, affirmed that “the manufacturing stage already started.” “Specialists will be carrying out the examination and evaluation part through several stages.”

“With the first two stages of examination and evaluation completed, the work is now focused on the execution of the third and final stage. It will include the testing of a prototype on the streets of Vienne, Austria and on the streets of Makkah, in addition to testing the vehicle’s fuel and air conditioning efficiency,” he added, noting that “all is going according to the scheduled time frame.”

The signing of the manufacturing and procurement contract with the Saudi company Nesma and the Spanish TNC was sponsored by Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, the Governor of Makkah Region.

The contract includes the operation and maintenance provisions for ten operational year and procuring, operating and maintaining 400 buses at a total cost of SR3.2bn ($853m). 

RIYADH: Saudi investigators have recovered assets worth more than $106 billion in an anti-corruption crackdown ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the royal court said on Wednesday.

The funds are in the form of property, companies, cash and other assets surrendered by  senior princes, ministers and top businessmen who were under investigation.

In the anti-corruption campaign launched in November 2017, many of the Kingdom’s economic and political elite were detained in Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel for nearly three months.

The government summoned 381 people, although some appeared only as witnesses to give evidence. 

A comprehensive review was conducted of the case against each of those detained, under the supervision of the Public Prosecutor, and each was presented with the allegations against them.

Settlements were reached with 87 people who confessed to the charges against them, the royal court said. 

The public prosecutor refused to settle the cases of 56 people because of existing criminal charges against them. Eight people refused to reach a settlement, and have been referred to public prosecution for further action under the law.

Everyone who was detained but not indicted on charges related to corruption has been released, the court said.

The anti-corruption committee set up by the crown prince submitted its report to King Salman on Wednesday. It said it had now completed its work, and asked for the king’s permission to cease operations.

The king agreed, and thanked the committee and the crown prince for their efforts.

King Salman pledged that the Kingdom would “continue its efforts to preserve integrity, combat corruption, and empower law enforcement and other relevant state bodies so that they are able to effectively practice their role in preserving public funds.”

