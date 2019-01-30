Arab coalition to use ‘calibrated force’ in Yemen to drive Houthis out of Hodeidah

You are here

Coalition troops guard warehouses in Hodeidah, where the UAE has threatened to "prod" Houthis forces into compliance with a UN deal. (AFP)
Updated 31 January 2019
Arab News
  • Houthis have failed to pull troops from the country’s main port under a month-old truce
  • Yemeni government factions backed by the coalition trying to restore the internationally recognized government are massed on outskirts
Arab News
DUBAI: The Arab coalition is prepared to use “calibrated force” to push the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to withdraw from Yemen’s Hodeidah port city under a UN-sponsored deal, the UAE’s minister for foreign affairs said on Wednesday.

The Arab coalition, which includes the UAE and Saudi Arabia, said on Wednesday it had targeted several Houthi military camps.

The Houthis have failed to pull troops from the country’s main port under a month-old truce, reviving the threat of an all-out assault on Hodeidah.
The Houthis control Hodeidah while Yemeni government factions backed by the coalition trying to restore the internationally recognized government are massed on its outskirts.
Gargash said the coalition struck 10 Houthi training camps outside Hodeidah governorate on Wednesday.
“The Coalition is prepared to use more calibrated force to prod Houthi compliance with Stockholm Agreement,” he tweeted.
“To preserve cease-fire & any hope for political process, UN and international community must press Houthis to stop violations, facilitate aid convoys, and move forward on withdrawal from Hodaida city & ports as agreed,” he added.
UN envoy Martin Griffiths has been shuttling between the parties to rescue the deal, the first major diplomatic breakthrough of the nearly four-year-old war that has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed Yemen to the verge of starvation.
Gargash tweeted: “Houthi militia hinder the mission of observers and are preventing relief ships from entering the port.”

The targeted camps were used by the militias as for training and arming fighters to send them to Hodaidah," coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

Francis in Arabia, the Muslim-friendly pope

Updated 31 min 19 sec ago
AFP
0

Francis in Arabia, the Muslim-friendly pope

  • His constant appeals for refugees to be welcomed, many of whom are Muslim, have helped win him support from the community
  • Pope Francis puts Christian, Jewish and Muslim fundamentalisms on the same level — they are all “deviations”
Updated 31 min 19 sec ago
AFP
0

VATICAN CITY: When Francis becomes the first pope to visit the Arabian peninsula on Sunday, he takes another important step in his efforts to build bridges with Islam and confirms inter-religious dialogue as a keystone of his papacy.
In the long, complicated and often bloody history of papal relations with the Muslim world, Argentine pontiff Jorge Bergoglio stands out for his fraternal language and broader desire to reach out across religious divides.
“Pope Francis is different from his predecessor Benedict XVI because he prefers interpersonal encounters to theological subtleties,” said Valentino Cottini who teaches Islamic-Christian relations at the Pontifical Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies (PISAI) in Rome.
Retired German pope Benedict XVI, a theologian, spoke the most about Islam, giving 188 speeches on the subject.
But years of glacial relations followed his decision to quote a XIVth century Byzantine emperor who spoke of against Islam.
He insisted the comment during a 2006 speech at Regensburg in Germany did not reflect his own views but the damage was done and street protests erupted in the Muslim world.

Dialogue
Pope Francis, however, avoids analyzing the Qur'an.
His constant appeals for refugees to be welcomed, many of whom are Muslim, have helped win him support from the community, just as when he brought three Muslim families back on the papal plane from the Greek island of Lesbos.
In 2016 and 2017 the spiritual leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics met with the imam of Cairo’s Al-Azhar University, Sunni Islam’s highest body, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb.
Tayeb, an Islamic philosophy lecturer critical of jihadists who draw inspiration from hard-line salafism, will again meet with the pope on Monday in the United Arab Emirates for an international inter-religious meeting.
“It’s either dialogue or war. We’re condemned to dialogue,” French Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran frequently repeated during his time at the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue.
Tauran, who died last year, said that the fact there was any dialogue at all was an enormous achievement.
But he also feared that dialogue would be limited to “little steps at the level of the elites, which don’t turn into laws, don’t reach the street.”
Pope Francis has insisted that “the dialogue is moving forward,” but also said Muslims should look at the Qur'an in a more interpretive way.
But, notes Christian-Islamic expert Cottini: “We have more freedom of interpretation of the founding texts of Christianity, because the status of the word of God in the Bible is not the same as in the Qur'an, which Muslims consider the literal word of God.”

Tactfulness
Pope Francis takes great care not to use the word “Islamist” when an attack is carried out in the name of Islam, preferring to use “terrorist.”
In 2014, he called for Muslim political and religious leaders as well as academics unambiguously to condemn terrorism, a source of Islamophobia.
He also puts Christian, Jewish and Muslim fundamentalisms on the same level — they are all “deviations.”
In 2016 Francis declined to “associate Islam with violence” when asked about the murder of French priest Jacques Hamel by two jihadists.
In the wake of the attack, he said that “the world is at war” but argued that religion was not the cause.
“When I speak of war I speak of wars over interests, money, resources, not religion. All religions want peace, it’s the others who want war.”

