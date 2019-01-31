You are here

SMEs comprise ‘99% of Saudi private sector’

Prince Faisal bin Muqrin, center, with government officials, businessmen and entrepreneurs at the annual meeting of the NEI on Tuesday. (Photo/Supplied)
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: Ninety-nine percent of the Saudi private sector consists of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the secretary-general of the National Entrepreneurship Initiative (NEI), Omar Bafeel, said at its annual meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Prince Faisal bin Muqrin, businessmen, entrepreneurs, and officials from the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, the Ministry of Commerce and Investment, and the General Authority of Small and Medium Enterprises (Monsha’at).   

Bafeel said SMEs “are the backbone of the economy as they represent 99 percent of the private sector. Moreover, they’re absorbing some 70 percent of the country’s workforce.”

The NEI is “intended to be a platform for all entrepreneurs to exchange views and experiences, through holding regular meetings to benefit from the latest local, regional and global developments,” he added.

Such meetings will result in cooperation and partnerships between members of the initiative, he said.

The NEI conducted a meeting with the former minister of labor and social development, Ali Al-Ghafees, during which they discussed the challenges and difficulties facing young entrepreneurs in doing business, Bafeel added.

“We drew up a work plan with the then-minister and agreed to hold regular meetings to see how we, together, could put our views into practice,” he said.

“There will also be cooperation with other organizations in the coming period,” such as Monsha’at and the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he added.

Abdulrahman Alim, NEI founder and executive officer of the Mubadara Business Development and Investment Co. Ltd., told Arab News: “As entrepreneurs are a big addition to the Saudi economy, we’re trying to help SMEs, small businesses in particular, compete globally.”

He said: “Commercial and marketing concepts now depend much more on … automation, digitalization, IT and technology communication, so we’re trying to introduce these new concepts. 

“Moreover, we’re trying to support young people to professionally manage their businesses in order to enhance performance.” 

The NEI came about when a number of entrepreneurs showed their desire to find an official entity where they could cooperate and exchange experiences, he added. 

“The initiative has developed to include commercial, financial, marketing, industrial, services and information fields,” Alim said, adding that it is nonprofit and was set up for a national purpose. 

“We’ve created a work environment where entrepreneurs and owners of SMEs can cooperate to make their businesses successful,” he said, adding that the NEI has conducted workshops to discuss obstacles facing entrepreneurs in the Kingdom.

“In 2018, we formed an advisory committee that reviewed some of the labor market-related issues in relation to SMEs,” he said. 

“The committee came up with some recommendations and suggestions that we submitted to the Labor Ministry,” he added. 

“We have to realize … changes and challenges, and prepare
to deal with them positively. We also need to have solutions to ensure continuation of commercial work.”

Topics: Saudi SMEs Saudi Arabia

Saudi anti-corruption crackdown recovers $107 billion in assets

Updated 31 January 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi anti-corruption crackdown recovers $107 billion in assets

  • More than SR400 billion ($107bn) was “retrieved to the state treasury"
  • Settlements were reached with 87 of those accused after they confessed
Updated 31 January 2019
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Saudi investigators have recovered assets worth more than $106 billion in an anti-corruption crackdown ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the royal court said on Wednesday.

The funds are in the form of property, companies, cash and other assets surrendered by  senior princes, ministers and top businessmen who were under investigation.

In the anti-corruption campaign launched in November 2017, many of the Kingdom’s economic and political elite were detained in Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel for nearly three months.

The government summoned 381 people, although some appeared only as witnesses to give evidence. 

A comprehensive review was conducted of the case against each of those detained, under the supervision of the Public Prosecutor, and each was presented with the allegations against them.

Settlements were reached with 87 people who confessed to the charges against them, the royal court said. 

The public prosecutor refused to settle the cases of 56 people because of existing criminal charges against them. Eight people refused to reach a settlement, and have been referred to public prosecution for further action under the law.

Everyone who was detained but not indicted on charges related to corruption has been released, the court said.

The anti-corruption committee set up by the crown prince submitted its report to King Salman on Wednesday. It said it had now completed its work, and asked for the king’s permission to cease operations.

The king agreed, and thanked the committee and the crown prince for their efforts.

King Salman pledged that the Kingdom would “continue its efforts to preserve integrity, combat corruption, and empower law enforcement and other relevant state bodies so that they are able to effectively practice their role in preserving public funds.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia corruption King Salman

