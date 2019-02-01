Houthi commander Abdullah Jahaf was killed by a Saudi-led Arab coalition air raid in the northwestern province of Hajjah, Al Arabiya reported on Friday.
Houthi weapon stores were also destroyed on Thursday evening east of Yemen’s capital Sanaa, the coalition’s spokesman also said.
The operation was an extension of the military operation carried out by the coalition forces earlier this month to target and destroy drone manufacturing site belonging to the Iranian-backed Houthi militia.
The coalition stressed that the operation was consistent with international law and preventive measures were taken to protect civilians and spare them collateral damage.
Meanwhile, the Yemeni army liberated strategic areas on the Kataf fronts of Saada province, a Houthi strong-hold.
Sources told Yemen’s news agency that the liberation of these areas came after heavy clashes against the militia, which resulted in the death of two commanders and the capture of three others.
Arab coalition raid kills Houthi commander in Yemen’s Hajjah
