Arab coalition raid kills Houthi commander in Yemen’s Hajjah

Houthi fighter inspect the damage after an air strike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition on December 5, 2017. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 February 2019
Arab News
  • Houthi commander Abdullah Jahaf was killed by a Saudi-led Arab coalition air raid
  • Houthi weapon stores were also destroyed on Thursday evening east of Yemen’s capital Sanaa
Updated 01 February 2019
Arab News
Houthi commander Abdullah Jahaf was killed by a Saudi-led Arab coalition air raid in the northwestern province of Hajjah, Al Arabiya reported on Friday.
Houthi weapon stores were also destroyed on Thursday evening east of Yemen’s capital Sanaa, the coalition’s spokesman also said.
The operation was an extension of the military operation carried out by the coalition forces earlier this month to target and destroy drone manufacturing site belonging to the Iranian-backed Houthi militia.
The coalition stressed that the operation was consistent with international law and preventive measures were taken to protect civilians and spare them collateral damage.
Meanwhile, the Yemeni army liberated strategic areas on the Kataf fronts of Saada province, a Houthi strong-hold.
Sources told Yemen’s news agency that the liberation of these areas came after heavy clashes against the militia, which resulted in the death of two commanders and the capture of three others.

Topics: Yemen Houthis arab coaliton

0
Australia admits ‘may have killed’ civilians in Mosul raid

Updated 20 min 15 sec ago
AFP
Australia admits ‘may have killed’ civilians in Mosul raid

  • The intense aerial bombardment to retake what had been Iraq’s second-largest city has already been the subject of intense scrutiny
  • A total of 30,008 strikes against Daesh were carried out between August 2014 and the end of August 2018, with the Mosul campaign being particularly intense
Updated 20 min 15 sec ago
AFP
SYDNEY: Australia on Friday acknowledged it may have killed as many as 18 civilians in an air strike on Mosul two years ago, during a massive and ultimately successful campaign to dislodge extremists.

Following an internal investigation, the Australian Defence Force said coalition raids against Daesh positions in the then-occupied northern Iraqi city on June 13, 2017 “may have caused civilian casualties.”

“The coalition assesses that between six and 18 civilians may have been killed,” during strikes on the Al Shafaar neighborhood.

Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld indicated there was no firm information about the number of deaths or whether they came as a result of the Australian strike, or from other coalition members.

The intense aerial bombardment to retake what had been Iraq’s second-largest city has already been the subject of intense scrutiny, with the US-led coalition admitting over 1,100 civilian casualties.

A total of 30,008 strikes against Daesh were carried out between August 2014 and the end of August 2018, with the Mosul campaign being particularly intense.

Critics have alleged the coalition strategy leaned too much on overwhelming air power. While quicker and posing fewer risks for coalition forces, they allege it put civilians at greater risk.

Monitoring group Airwars says the number of civilian deaths acknowledged by the coalition is well below the true toll of the bombing campaign, estimating that at least 7,468 civilians were killed.

Daesh was known to hold civilians as human shields in a deliberate effort to evade detection, deter air strikes and shape Western public opinion against the war.

Hupfeld said the Australian strike was requested by Iraqi security forces and was in “full compliance with the law of armed conflict and applicable rules of engagement.”

“The Australian Defence Force takes all feasible precautions to minimize the risk of civilian casualties.”

Ahead of the strike, seven extremists were identified in a building and adjacent courtyard, armed with heavy weapons.

They were hit with a “500lb precision guided munition” which “achieved the effect desired.”

Australia’s defense forces said the civilian casualties were in a nearby building.

Topics: Australia Iraq Mosul

