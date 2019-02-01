You are here

  • Home
  • Saudis, UAE, Yemen ask UN to pressure Houthis
﻿

Saudis, UAE, Yemen ask UN to pressure Houthis

Supporters of the Houthis demonstrate in the capital Sanaa on 25 June 2018. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudis, UAE, Yemen ask UN to pressure Houthis

  • In a letter sent to the council, the three governments accused the Houthis of violating the ceasefire
  • They asked the council to impress upon the Houthis, and their Iranian backers
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Yemen on Thursday asked the UN Security Council to increase pressure on Houthi militias to respect a cease-fire deal. In a letter, the three governments accused the militias of violating the agreement in the port city of Hodeidah 970 times since it came into force on Dec. 18, 2018.
They asked the council to “impress upon the Houthis, and their Iranian backers, that they will be held responsible if their continued failure to comply... leads to the collapse of the Stockholm agreement.”
Yemen’s coalition-backed government and Houthi leaders agreed to the cease-fire and a redeployment of forces from Hodeidah during UN-brokered talks in Sweden last month.
UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres separately on Thursday to discuss problems in implementing the Stockholm deal.
“We understand that we need to exercise patience, but it can’t be infinite,” Gargash said. “We do not want to launch an offensive. What we want is for the UN and the international community to exert influence.”
The council also met behind closed doors to hear a report from UN envoy Martin Griffiths, after a fresh round of diplomatic talks with both sides.
A Yemeni army spokesman, Brig. Abdo Majali, said that the militias had violated the cease-fire in Hodeidah more than 760 times in the two weeks after it went into effect alone, including bombing residential neighborhoods, hospitals and schools.
He also accused Iran of complicity, saying it supported the militias by providing them with illegal munitions and land mines, later planted in populated areas.

Extensive air raid
Houthi commander Abdullah Jahaf, meanwhile, was killed in a coalition airstrike in the northwestern province of Hajjah, Al Arabiya reported on Friday.
The coalition also attacked a site east of the capital Sanaa on Thursday, which the Houthis had used to store drones, coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.
The operation came after extensive intelligence gathering revealed a network of Houthi operational infrastructure, he explained, including workshops and launch sites, and came in the wake of a drone being shot down in Saudi airspace on Wednesday.

Military operation
The Yemeni army, with support from the Arab coalition, launched a new operation on Thursday to retake strategic sites taken by Houthi militias in Kataf in Saada province.
In a statement to the Yemeni News Agency, a Yemeni army spokesman said that troops from the 82nd Infantry Brigade had retaken the strategic Jabal Al-Qahar mountains, as well as the villages of Rafqua, Al-Halfa’, Al-Akimi, and Al-Markib, that had previously witnessed large scale displacement of local residents.
He added that a number of Houthi militants, including two senior commanders, had been killed, while three more had been captured.

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia UAE Houthis

Related

0
Middle-East
UN council backs new chief of Yemen mission
0
Middle-East
UN envoy 'deeply concerned' about Yemen hostilities

US Consulate employee charged with espionage

Ankara alleges that Fethullah Gulen ordered a failed coup in 2016, but he denies the claims. (Reuters)
Updated 13 min 18 sec ago
AFP
0

US Consulate employee charged with espionage

  • The Istanbul court ordered Topuz to remain in jail
  • He has been in custody since September 2017
Updated 13 min 18 sec ago
AFP
0

ANKARA: A Turkish court on Friday accepted an indictment charging a local employee of the US Consulate in Istanbul with espionage and attempting to overthrow the government, state media reported.

Metin Topuz, who liaised with the US Drug Enforcement Agency for the American mission, is accused of having links to US-based Turkish preacher Fethullah Gulen.

Ankara alleges that Gulen ordered a failed coup in 2016, but he denies the claims.

The Istanbul court, which accepted the prosecutor’s indictment issued last month, ordered Topuz to remain in jail, state news agency Anadolu said. He has been in custody since September 2017.

Topuz’s trial will begin on March 26 and the first hearing will last three days. He faces life in jail if found guilty.

The consulate employee is suspected of having contacts with former police officers and a prosecutor on the run accused of links with the Gulen movement, Anadolu reported.

The agency added that the indictment claimed Topuz had “very intense contacts” with former police chiefs involved in a 2013 probe into corruption allegations that affected government officials at the time.

Ankara has dismissed that investigation as an attempted “judicial coup” against the government by the Gulen movement.

Topuz had been at the center of a visa row between Ankara and Washington in late 2017 after his arrest.

Turkey-US relations have been strained in recent years over multiple issues including the US refusing to extradite Gulen.

There was also a bitter row last summer over the detention of an American pastor, but tensions eased after his release in October.

The court’s decision comes a day after a judge in the southeastern city of Mardin convicted a former local employee of the US consulate in Adana, southern Turkey.

Hamza Ulucay was found guilty of helping outlawed Kurdish militants, and sentenced to four years and six months in jail.

But the Mardin court ruled he be released because of the time he had already served in jail since March 2017.

Topics: Turkey Fethullah Gulen

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkish US consulate worker faces charges over Gulen links: DHA
0
Middle-East
Turkey orders arrest of nearly 200 people over suspected Gulen ties

Latest updates

Crown prince chairs first Defense Council meeting in Riyadh
0
US Consulate employee charged with espionage
0
King Salman Humanitarian Aid Center helps Syrian refugees, displaced Yemenis
0
Where We Are Going Today: Kaf Cafe hits the spot
0
Venezuelan gold trade strains ties between Turkey, US
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.