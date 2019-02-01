You are here

Sudan police fire tear gas on protest after prayers

Sudanese protesters chant slogans and wave the flag of the opposition Umma Party led by Sadiq al-Mahdi, during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman on January 25, 2019. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 February 2019
AFP
Sudan police fire tear gas on protest after prayers

  • Worshippers have held regular demonstrations after prayers at the mosque run by the opposition Umma Party
  • Demonstrations first broke out in the farming town of Atbara on December 19 after the government tripled the price of bread
Updated 01 February 2019
AFP
KHARTOUM: Sudanese police fired tear gas on Friday at worshippers leaving a mosque in the metropolis chanting "freedom, freedom" in an anti-government protest after the main weekly Muslim prayers, witnesses said.
Worshippers have held regular demonstrations after prayers at the mosque run by the opposition Umma Party in the capital's twin city Omdurman since its veteran leader, former premier Sadiq al-Mahdi, threw his support behind the protest movement.
"Riot police swiftly moved in and fired tear gas at them," a witness told AFP.
"They were also chanting freedom, peace, justice," the rallying cry of the protests that erupted in December against the three-decade rule of President Omar al-Bashir, the witness said.
Demonstrations first broke out in the farming town of Atbara on December 19 after the government tripled the price of bread.
But they swiftly ecalated into a broader protest movement that has been seen as the biggest threat to Bashir's rule since he took power in an Islamist-backed coup that toppled Mahdi's elected government in 1989.
Officials say 30 people have died in violence related to the protests. Human rights groups say children and medics have been among more than 40 people killed.

Topics: Sudan

Australia admits ‘may have killed’ civilians in Mosul raid

Updated 01 February 2019
AFP
Australia admits 'may have killed' civilians in Mosul raid

  • The intense aerial bombardment to retake what had been Iraq’s second-largest city has already been the subject of intense scrutiny
  • A total of 30,008 strikes against Daesh were carried out between August 2014 and the end of August 2018, with the Mosul campaign being particularly intense
Updated 01 February 2019
AFP
SYDNEY: Australia on Friday acknowledged it may have killed as many as 18 civilians in an air strike on Mosul two years ago, during a massive and ultimately successful campaign to dislodge extremists.

Following an internal investigation, the Australian Defence Force said coalition raids against Daesh positions in the then-occupied northern Iraqi city on June 13, 2017 “may have caused civilian casualties.”

“The coalition assesses that between six and 18 civilians may have been killed,” during strikes on the Al Shafaar neighborhood.

Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld indicated there was no firm information about the number of deaths or whether they came as a result of the Australian strike, or from other coalition members.

The intense aerial bombardment to retake what had been Iraq’s second-largest city has already been the subject of intense scrutiny, with the US-led coalition admitting over 1,100 civilian casualties.

A total of 30,008 strikes against Daesh were carried out between August 2014 and the end of August 2018, with the Mosul campaign being particularly intense.

Critics have alleged the coalition strategy leaned too much on overwhelming air power. While quicker and posing fewer risks for coalition forces, they allege it put civilians at greater risk.

Monitoring group Airwars says the number of civilian deaths acknowledged by the coalition is well below the true toll of the bombing campaign, estimating that at least 7,468 civilians were killed.

Daesh was known to hold civilians as human shields in a deliberate effort to evade detection, deter air strikes and shape Western public opinion against the war.

Hupfeld said the Australian strike was requested by Iraqi security forces and was in “full compliance with the law of armed conflict and applicable rules of engagement.”

“The Australian Defence Force takes all feasible precautions to minimize the risk of civilian casualties.”

Ahead of the strike, seven extremists were identified in a building and adjacent courtyard, armed with heavy weapons.

They were hit with a “500lb precision guided munition” which “achieved the effect desired.”

Australia’s defense forces said the civilian casualties were in a nearby building.

Topics: Australia Iraq Mosul

