US Consulate employee charged with espionage

Ankara alleges that Fethullah Gulen ordered a failed coup in 2016, but he denies the claims. (Reuters)
Updated 01 February 2019
AFP
Updated 01 February 2019
AFP

  • The Istanbul court ordered Topuz to remain in jail
  • He has been in custody since September 2017
Updated 01 February 2019
AFP
ANKARA: A Turkish court on Friday accepted an indictment charging a local employee of the US Consulate in Istanbul with espionage and attempting to overthrow the government, state media reported.

Metin Topuz, who liaised with the US Drug Enforcement Agency for the American mission, is accused of having links to US-based Turkish preacher Fethullah Gulen.

Ankara alleges that Gulen ordered a failed coup in 2016, but he denies the claims.

The Istanbul court, which accepted the prosecutor’s indictment issued last month, ordered Topuz to remain in jail, state news agency Anadolu said. He has been in custody since September 2017.

Topuz’s trial will begin on March 26 and the first hearing will last three days. He faces life in jail if found guilty.

The consulate employee is suspected of having contacts with former police officers and a prosecutor on the run accused of links with the Gulen movement, Anadolu reported.

The agency added that the indictment claimed Topuz had “very intense contacts” with former police chiefs involved in a 2013 probe into corruption allegations that affected government officials at the time.

Ankara has dismissed that investigation as an attempted “judicial coup” against the government by the Gulen movement.

Topuz had been at the center of a visa row between Ankara and Washington in late 2017 after his arrest.

Turkey-US relations have been strained in recent years over multiple issues including the US refusing to extradite Gulen.

There was also a bitter row last summer over the detention of an American pastor, but tensions eased after his release in October.

The court’s decision comes a day after a judge in the southeastern city of Mardin convicted a former local employee of the US consulate in Adana, southern Turkey.

Hamza Ulucay was found guilty of helping outlawed Kurdish militants, and sentenced to four years and six months in jail.

But the Mardin court ruled he be released because of the time he had already served in jail since March 2017.

Topics: Turkey Fethullah Gulen

Four Libyan soldiers die in first clash of force’s southward push

Libya forces allied with the UN-backed government patrol to prevent Daesh resurgence on the outskirts of Sirte, Libya, August 4, 2017. (REUTERS)
Updated 02 February 2019
Reuters
Four Libyan soldiers die in first clash of force’s southward push

  • LNA officials said clashes began when soldiers left the main southern city of Sabha and arrived in the nearby town of Ghudduwah
Updated 02 February 2019
Reuters
BENGHAZI, Libya: At least four Libyan soldiers were killed on Friday when forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar fought with a local armed group as they sought to expand south, military officials said, with the World Health Organization putting the overall death toll at 14.
Libya has been in turmoil since the NATO-backed toppling of Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, with parallel administrations and armed groups carving the nation into swathes of control.
Friday’s clashes were the first real resistance the Libyan National Army (LNA) faction faced since arriving in the south two weeks ago from its main eastern stronghold of Benghazi.
An official at the WHO said the fighting had killed 14 and wounded 64, mostly from the LNA’s opponents. No more information was immediately available.
LNA officials said clashes began when soldiers left the main southern city of Sabha and arrived in the nearby town of Ghudduwah. It backed troops with air strikes on the “terrorists” and “Chadian mercenaries,” the officials said, using a pejorative for Chadian opposition groups active in south Libya.
As well as the four LNA fatalities, several of its soldiers were wounded, the officials said.
A WHO official said on Twitter the organization had delivered emergency supplies to a local hospital.
The LNA spent the last two weeks securing Sabha, which had been nominally under the control of the internationally-recognized government in Tripoli but was in practice run by local groups including tribes.
The LNA says its campaign is intended to combat militants and secure oil facilities in the south, which include El Sharara oilfield, Libya’s biggest. It has been closed since December when tribesmen and state guards seized it.
The LNA, whose commander Haftar dominates eastern Libya, is allied to a parallel government in Benghazi that opposes the Tripoli administration.

Topics: Libya Tripoli

