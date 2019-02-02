You are here

Philippines: Indonesians carried out Jolo cathedral suicide attack

The ASG wants to “raise their terror war to a religious level; that’s why they chose the church,” Eduardo Ano said. (AFP)
Updated 02 February 2019
Ellie Aben
MANILA: Two Indonesian suicide bombers, helped by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), carried out the Jan. 27 Jolo cathedral attack that killed 22 people and wounded more than 100, Philippine Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano said on Friday. 

Mangled body parts recovered from the site of the explosion indicated a suicide attack, he added.

The ASG “acted as a guide and probably conducted preliminary surveillance prior to the bombing,” he said.

The bombers were an Indonesian couple, with the male’s alias identified as Abu Huda, Ano added. “I’m certain that they’re Indonesians,” he told CNN Philippines.

The two reportedly worked with ASG Commander Hatib (Hajjan) Sawadjaan, who has pledged allegiance to Daesh.

Reports cited witnesses as saying they saw a woman with a backpack sitting on the fourth row of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cathedral. 

That woman is believed to have been the first bomber, while her male companion, who was at the entrance, is believed to have carried out the second blast.

Ano said Abu Huda had been in Sulu province for a long time, while his wife had come just before the bombing.

Ano added that both the Jolo cathedral attack and last year’s suicide bombing in the city of Lamitan, perpetrated by a Moroccan, were projects of the ASG under Sawadjaan.

The ASG wants to “raise their terror war to a religious level; that’s why they chose the church,” Ano said, adding that there are still foreign militants in the area and working with Sawadjaan. One of them was described as an Arab-looking man.

“That’s very alarming. That’s why we have to watch out. The military and the police are doing everything (they can). In fact, they’re conducting massive military operations,” Ano said.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told Arab News that according to intelligence information, there are about 40 suspected foreign terrorists spread all over the island of Mindanao. 

They are mostly Asian, but there are also a few Arab-looking militants, he added.

Australia had hottest month on record in January, heatwave to continue -weather bureau

In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, spectators cool themselves down with a water mist fan during play on day one at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. (AP)
Updated 47 min 28 sec ago
Reuters
Australia had hottest month on record in January, heatwave to continue -weather bureau

  • The two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, recorded their warmest average, low and high temperatures for January
MELBOURNE: Australia endured its hottest month on record in January, with sweltering conditions expected to persist through April, the country’s weather bureau said on Friday.
The heatwave, which saw temperatures above 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for several days straight in some areas, was mainly due to a high pressure system off the southeast coast that blocked cooler air from coming in, the Bureau of Meteorology said.
A delayed monsoon also kept cooler, moist air coming in from the north, and a warming trend that has pushed Australian temperatures up by more than 1C in the last 100 years also contributed to the heat, said Andrew Watkins, a senior climatologist at the bureau.
Scorching weather last month triggered power outages in some areas and sent electricity prices soaring, while bushfires have destroyed homes in the southern island state of Tasmania.
“For maximum temperatures, for minimum temperatures and for mean temperatures, it’s not only been our hottest January on record, it’s actually been our hottest month on record, and those records go back to 1910,” Watkins said in a video on the bureau’s website.
“Odds are favoring that heat continuing at least through February into March and April,” he said.
The mean temperature for January across the country exceeded 30C, the bureau said.
The two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, recorded their warmest average, low and high temperatures for January.
At the same time, New South Wales suffered one of the driest Januarys on record, while Victoria had less than 20 percent of its average January rainfall.
Tasmania, which depends on hydropower, experienced its driest January on record.
Western Australia had its driest January since 2005.
The weather bureau said on Thursday that the west coast faces hot, dry weather over the next three months, which will dent the outlook for wheat production in the world’s fourth-largest exporter.

