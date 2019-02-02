You are here

Two men shot in incidents in N.Ireland’s Londonderry — police

Police and ambulance crews at the scene of a fatal shooting in the Markets area of South Belfast, Northern Ireland, in this file photo taken on May 5, 2015. (AP)
Updated 02 February 2019
Reuters
  • The incident highlighted the threat still posed by militant groups opposed to a 1998 peace deal that largely ended three decades of violence in the British-run province
BELFAST: Northern Ireland police said on Friday two men were shot in “paramilitary style attacks” at about 8 p.m. in two locations in the Ballymagroarty area of Londonderry.
“Innocent residents shouldn’t have to worry about criminal thugs shooting people outside their homes,” the police department said in a tweet. (http://bit.ly/2G3mIol)
On Jan. 19, a car bomb detonated outside a courthouse in Londonderry. No one was injured in the blast, which was later claimed by a group calling itself the “IRA.”
The incident highlighted the threat still posed by militant groups opposed to a 1998 peace deal that largely ended three decades of violence in the British-run province.

Indonesia recaptures French drug suspect after jailbreak

Updated 37 min 18 sec ago
AFP
Indonesia recaptures French drug suspect after jailbreak

  • Felix Dorfin — who faces the death penalty if convicted — was found hiding in a forest in North Lombok on Friday night
  • Jailbreaks are common in Indonesia, where corruption is endemic at all levels of society
Updated 37 min 18 sec ago
AFP
MATARAM, Indonesia: A French drug suspect on the run since escaping from an Indonesian jail nearly two weeks ago has been recaptured, police said on Saturday.
Felix Dorfin — who faces the death penalty if convicted — was found hiding in a forest in North Lombok on Friday night, police said, and was returned to jail in Mataram, capital of the island.
Wearing disheveled black clothes and looking tired, Dorfin initially tried to bribe officers to let him go.
“He didn’t resist arrest, but wanted to bribe our officers,” North Lombok police chief Herman Suriyono said Saturday, adding he was found following a tip-off from locals in the area.
After being checked by medical teams he was returned to jail.
The 35-year-old Frenchman was arrested in September allegedly carrying a false-bottomed suitcase filled with four kilograms (8.8 pounds) of drugs — including cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamines — at the airport on the holiday island next to Bali.
On Friday officials said a female police officer had been arrested for allegedly helping Dorfin escape in exchange for Rp 14.5 million (around $1,000).
Jailbreaks are common in Indonesia, where corruption is endemic at all levels of society and inmates often held in squalid and poorly guarded prisons.
In 2017, four foreign inmates tunneled their way out of Bali’s Kerobokan prison.
Two of them were captured a few days later, but an Australian and Malaysian are still at large.

