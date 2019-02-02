You are here

  • Home
  • Sudanese man dies in detention after protests
﻿

Sudanese man dies in detention after protests

Sudanese protesters wave their national flag and chant slogans during an anti-government demonstration in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman on January 31, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 02 February 2019
Reuters
0

Sudanese man dies in detention after protests

Updated 02 February 2019
Reuters
0

KHARTOUM: A Sudanese school teacher died in detention after being arrested in connection with protests in the east of the country, members of his family said on Saturday.
The 36-year-old man was arrested at his home on Thursday after protests in the town of Khashm Al-Qirba, the family members said, adding that security officials had told them he died of poisoning.
He had marks of being beaten on his body, the family said. The man's funeral took place on Saturday.
Security officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Students, activists and other protesters have held almost daily demonstrations across Sudan since Dec. 19, calling for an end to economic hardships and mounting a sustained challenge to President Omar al-Bashir’s three decades in power.
Rights groups say at least 45 people have been killed in the protests, while the government puts the death toll at 30, including two security personnel.
Bashir has shown no sign of being prepared to concede any power and has blamed the protests on foreign agents, challenging his rivals to seek power through the ballot box.
The information ministry said on Tuesday Sudan's intelligence and security chief had ordered the release of all those detained during the protests. However, the next day security forces detained the daughter of opposition leader Sadiq Al-Mahdi, her family said.
Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court over charges, which he denies, of masterminding genocide in the Darfur region. He has been lobbying to have Sudan removed from a list of countries, along with Syria, Iran and North Korea, that Washington considers state sponsors of terrorism.
That listing has deterred the influx of investment and financial aid that Sudan was hoping for when the United States lifted sanctions in 2017, economists say.
Sudan has been rapidly expanding its money supply in an attempt to finance its budget deficit. But that has caused spiralling inflation and a steep decline in the value of the country's currency on foreign exchange markets.

Topics: Sudan Protests

Related

0
Middle-East
Sudan police fire tear gas on protest after prayers
0
World
Sudanese opposition leader’s daughter detained: family

Fifth of Egypt’s MPs back bid to amend constitution

Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
0

Fifth of Egypt’s MPs back bid to amend constitution

Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
0
CAIRO: More than a fifth of Egyptian MPs have backed a request seeking amendments to the country’s constitution.
Abdul Hadi Al-Qasabi, head of the majority Support Egypt parliamentary bloc, on Friday obtained the signatures of at least a fifth of Egyptian MPs in support of the amendments.
Al-Qasabi did not disclose which articles were the subject of proposed amendments. However, there have been repeated calls in recent years to amend article 140, which limits the presidential term to four years.
Dr. Ali Abdel Aal, the speaker of Egypt’s parliament, called for extraordinary sessions next week beginning on Sunday.
Al-Qasabi will request the amendments next week and has the “required constitutional ratio” to make the request.
MP Mahmoud Badr said on his Facebook page that he and a group of “colleagues” had signed a request to amend some articles of the constitution that will be submitted on Sunday.
Article 226 of the Egyptian constitution states that the president of the republic or a fifth of parliament can request an amendment to an article or articles of the constitution. The amendment is then discussed 30 days from the date of submission.

Latest updates

FaceOf:  Mohammed Abdul Latif Jameel is chairman and CEO at Abdul Latif Jameel Co. Ltd. 
0
Fifth of Egypt’s MPs back bid to amend constitution
0
Malaysia steps up anti-terror fight
0
Man smuggles month-old leopard cub on plane to India
0
Li Haotong’s heroic round puts pressure on co-leader Dustin Johnson in Saudi Arabia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.