  Iraq, Jordan agree deal over trade of oil and goods
Iraq, Jordan agree deal over trade of oil and goods

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi meets with Jordan’s Prime Minister Omar Al-Razzaz and officials on the Iraqi-Jordanian border, Iraq February 2, 2019. (Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Reuters)
Updated 2 min 20 sec ago
Arab News
BAGHDAD: Iraq resumed oil deliveries to neighboring Jordan on Saturday as the premiers of both countries met along their shared border as part of a bid to boost trade.
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi met with his Jordanian counterpart Omar Al-Razzaz at the Treibil border crossing, referred to as Al-Karameh in Jordan, which reopened in August 2017.
The only crossing between the two countries was shuttered in 2014 as the Daesh group swept across Iraq, but was reopened after Iraqi forces pushed back the militants.
Baghdad declared victory against Daesh in late 2017.
On Saturday, the two sides agreed that Iraq would provide Jordan with 10,000 barrels of crude a day transported by truck from oil-rich Kirkuk province at a special price, Jordan’s official Petra news agency said.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Omar Al-Razzaz stands with his Iraqi counterpart Adel Abdul-Mahdi on the Iraqi-Jordanian border, Iraq February 2, 2019. (Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Reuters)

It did not say what the price was or when the oil would be exported.
Iraqi goods imported via Jordan’s Aqaba port on the Red Sea would meanwhile receive preferential tariffs, it said.
Aqaba port at the north end of the Red Sea has long been a major transit route for Iraqi imports and exports, and Amman has long relied on Iraqi crude to fuel its economy.
Transport costs would be taken into account under the deal, according to Petra, and the possibility of Baghdad granting discounts to Amman has upset some Iraqis.
Amman is pushing to meet its hydrocarbon needs through a pipeline project that would connect Basra on the southern tip of Iraq with the Jordanian port of Aqaba.
The two countries said Saturday they had begun studying its construction.
Abdul Mahdi says the government aims to decrease dependency on oil exports for state revenue. Oil exports from OPEC’s second-largest producer account for more than 95 percent of state revenues.
In January, Jordanian King Abdullah II made his second trip to Baghdad in more than a decade after a flurry of meetings between senior officials of both countries.
For its part, Iraq is looking for solutions to its chronic electricity shortages.
To secure an exemption from US sanctions on Iran, Baghdad has announced plans to curb its reliance on electricity supplied by Tehran and buy power from Jordan, Turkey and Kuwait.
The two premiers agreed Saturday that Jordan would begin providing electricity to Iraq “in less than two years,” according to Petra.
The two sides also agreed to lift Iraqi taxes on hundreds of Jordanian products, and to establish a joint industrial zone along the border, according to statement issued by the prime minster’s office.

Topics: Jordan Iraq Oil electricity trade Omar Razzaz Adel Abdul Mahdi

Jordan’s Arab Bank 2018 profit jumps 54 pct after legal win

Updated 18 min 38 sec ago
Reuters
0

Jordan’s Arab Bank 2018 profit jumps 54 pct after legal win

Updated 18 min 38 sec ago
Reuters
0

AMMAN: Jordan’s largest lender, Arab Bank Group, said 2018 net profit jumped 54 percent to $820.5 million after transferring $325 million in surplus provisions it had put aside after the bank settled a major legal case.
Operational profit rose 8 percent, the bank said in a statement on Saturday. Total deposits rose to $34.3 billion compared with $33.8 billion in the same period the previous year.
A US appeals court last year threw out a 2014 jury verdict finding Arab Bank liable for knowingly supporting militant attacks in Israel linked to Hamas, a decision that triggered a settlement agreement with hundreds of plaintiffs.
The ruling ended more than 13 years of litigation over Arab Bank’s liability for 24 attacks in and around Israel in the early 2000s. The lender disputed the claims.
CEO Nemeh Sabbagh said with the case now finalized the bank was able to transfer $325 million in surplus provisions held for the case to its 2018 profits.
The bank also said that it put aside $225 million in provisions for investments in Turkey due to currency depreciation.

Topics: Jordan Arab Bank Hamas

