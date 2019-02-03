Endurance race winners crowned at Al-Ula

JEDDAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Saturday crowned the winners of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup.
The 120km race took eight hours to complete and brought together 100 riders from a dozen countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain.
It was part of the Winter at Tantora festival held in Al-Ula, which is 300 km north of Madinah.
The Royal Commission for Al-Ula hailed the race as the biggest in the world in terms of endurance, and said it wanted to promote the city as a tourist destination for art, culture, heritage, nature and sport.
The race was organized by the Saudi Equestrian Federation and the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation. It was recognized by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports.
The total prize value for the race was SR15 million ($4 million).
In first place was Salem Hamad Al-Kitbi from the M7 team of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.
In second place was Abdullah Ghanim Al-Marri from the F3 team of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum and, in third place, was Saif Ahmed Al-Mazrouei from the MRM team of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.
Reward
The winner received a cash prize of SR900,000 and a Range Rover.
The runners-up received a cash prize of SR650,000 and a Jaguar F-Pace each.
Those placing fourth to 10th were rewarded with SR400,000 each, while 11th to 100th place holders received SR100,000 each.
Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa took part in the race, leading the riders of the Bahraini royal team.
The event was attended by UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum and Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah. Winter at Tantora ends Feb. 9.
