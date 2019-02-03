You are here

Endurance race winners crowned at Al-Ula

The event was attended by UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum and Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah. (SPA)
The race was organized by the Saudi Equestrian Federation and the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation. (SPA)
Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed in Al-Ula. (Social media photo)
Updated 03 February 2019
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
  • The total prize value for the race was SR15 million ($4 million)
  • The race was organized by the Saudi Equestrian Federation and the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Saturday crowned the winners of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup.
The ​120km race took eight hours to complete and brought together 100 riders from a dozen countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain.
It was part of the Winter at Tantora festival held in Al-Ula, which is 300 km north of Madinah.
The Royal Commission for Al-Ula hailed the race as the biggest in the world in terms of endurance, and said it wanted to promote the city as a tourist destination for art, culture, heritage, nature and sport.
The race was organized by the Saudi Equestrian Federation and the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation. It was recognized by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports.
The total prize value for the race was SR15 million ($4 million).
In first place was Salem Hamad Al-Kitbi from the M7 team of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.
In second place was Abdullah Ghanim Al-Marri from the F3 team of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum and, in third place, was Saif Ahmed Al-Mazrouei from the MRM team of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

Reward
The winner received a cash prize of SR900,000 and a Range Rover.
The runners-up received a cash prize of SR650,000 and a Jaguar F-Pace each.
Those placing fourth to 10th were rewarded with SR400,000 each, while 11th to 100th place holders received SR100,000 each.
Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa took part in the race, leading the riders of the Bahraini royal team.
The event was attended by UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum and Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah. Winter at Tantora ends Feb. 9.

Topics: Al-Ula Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, Egypt ‘safety valve of Arab, Islamic nation’

Dr. Osama Al-Azhari, the Egyptian president’s adviser on religious affairs, visits Saudi pavilion at the Cairo International Book Fair on Saturday. (SPA)
Updated 03 February 2019
Arab News
  • The pavilion contains many prominent Saudi publications, as well as a visual arts exhibition highlighting the Kingdom’s heritage
  • El-Sisi adviser visits Saudi pavilion at Cairo book fair
Arab News
JEDDAH: Dr. Osama Al-Azhari, the Egyptian president’s adviser on religious affairs, on Saturday visited the Saudi pavilion at the Cairo International Book Fair.
Al-Azhari praised the pavilion for attracting visitors and diverse participants, and for highlighting the Kingdom’s scientific and cultural heritage.
“Egypt and Saudi Arabia are the safety valve of the Arab and Islamic nation,” he said. “Egypt is the country of Al-Azhar Mosque, and the Kingdom is the land of the Two Holy Mosques. The combined efforts of the two countries are a pillar of safety for the entire nation.”
During his tour of the pavilion, Al-Azhari was accompanied by Saudi Cultural Attache Dr. Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Nami.

Virtual reality
The pavilion inaugurated a virtual reality (VR) exhibition of the Two Holy Mosques, allocating its special corner to the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques. Besides the use of VR equipment at the exhibit, it was also launched as a smartphone app.
Visitors expressed happiness at being “transported” to the holy sites, and said every year the Saudi pavilion provides great and popular experiences that reflect the progress and prosperity that the Kingdom is undergoing.

Islamic history
Another corner of the pavilion is allocated to the Ministry of Islamic Affairs. The corner has distributed more than 10,000 copies of the Holy Qur’an, and the ministry’s publications.
This initiative is part of the ministry’s efforts to serve Islam and Muslims worldwide, promote the religion, and highlight its positive impacts on its followers. Supervisors said the ministry’s corner has attracted many visitors of different ages.

Seminars
The pavilion also organized a seminar on Saudi efforts to serve the Two Holy Mosques. It was presented by the director general of the Prophet’s Mosque Academy, Dr. Omar bin Amer Al-Kharmani.
He stressed the Saudi leadership’s interest in helping pilgrims easily and safely perform their rites at the Two Holy Mosques. He received a commemorative gift from Al-Nami.
During the pavilion’s seminar on the Grand Mosque’s library, its director, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Saad Al-Shahri, said it is “one of the Kingdom’s leading libraries in terms of ancient Saudi writings, and a reference for those wishing to learn about Saudi history and heritage.”
The library, which has 13 floors, is “being developed and is welcomes guests from inside and outside the Kingdom,” he added.
The pavilion contains many prominent Saudi publications, as well as a visual arts exhibition highlighting the Kingdom’s heritage.
The Saudi Justice Ministry is also exhibiting more than 125 publications that shed light on the Kingdom’s judicial system.
The Cairo International Book Fair was inaugurated on Jan. 23 by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Egypt International Exhibition Center. The Saudi pavilion was inaugurated by the Kingdom’s ambassador to Egypt, Osama Nugali.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt Cairo book fair

