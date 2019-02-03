You are here

  • Home
  • Yemeni army liberates several areas from Houthi militia, 7,183 mines cleared
﻿

Yemeni army liberates several areas from Houthi militia, 7,183 mines cleared

Yemeni fighters loyal to the government backed by the Saudi-led coalition fighting in the country ride in the back of a pickup truck with mounted heavy machine gun. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 February 2019
Arab News
0

Yemeni army liberates several areas from Houthi militia, 7,183 mines cleared

  • The liberation of the center of the Directorate of Khab from the Houthis will cut off the supply lines to their militants stationed in the other areas of the districts of Barat
  • According to the center, a total of 38,817 mines have been cleared since the beginning of the project in areas with schools and civilian homes across Yemen
Updated 03 February 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Arab coalition-backed Yemeni forces liberated several areas from the Iran-backed Houthi militia in the Khab directorate, north of Al-Jawf province, Saudi state-news channel Al-Ekhbariya reported.
“The fighting resulted in the deaths of several militants, while the army found weapons caches that the militia had looted from the army camps,” said Brig. Gen. Haykal Hantaf.
The official Yemeni Press Agency, in a separate report, also quoted Hantaf saying that “the liberation of the center of the Directorate of Khab from the Houthis will cut off the supply lines to their militants stationed in the other areas of the districts of Barat.”
7,183 mines cleared
The King Salman Center for Humanitarian Relief and Humanitarian Action cleared a total of 7,183 land mines planted by the Houthi militia in Yemen during the fourth week of January. It recovered 89 antipersonnel mines, 2,322 antivehicle mines, 284 explosive devices and 4,487 unexploded ordnances.
According to the center, a total of 38,817 mines have been cleared since the beginning of the project in areas with schools and civilian homes across Yemen.

Topics: Yemen Houthi

Related

0
Middle-East
Saudis, UAE, Yemen ask UN to pressure Houthis
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Ksrelief provides Syrian refugees, displaced Yemenis with vital services

Yemeni government, Houthis meet aboard UN ship

Updated 18 min 22 sec ago
AFP
0

Yemeni government, Houthis meet aboard UN ship

  • The head of the UN mission in Yemen launched talks between the government and the Houthis aboard a boat in the Red Sea
  • The official said the meeting would address the implementation of an agreement reached in Sweden in December that calls for a cease-fire in Hodeidah
Updated 18 min 22 sec ago
AFP
0

DUBAI: The head of the UN mission in Yemen launched talks between the government and the Houthis aboard a boat in the Red Sea on Sunday aimed at shoring up a cease-fire, a government official said.
Retired Dutch General Patrick Cammaert chaired the meeting aboard a UN vessel docked off the coast of the flashpoint city of Hodeidah after the Houthis refused to hold talks in government-held areas, the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
The official said the meeting would address the implementation of an agreement reached in Sweden in December that calls for a cease-fire in Hodeidah, a pullback of forces from the port city and the opening of humanitarian corridors.
The Red Sea port is the entry point for the bulk of Yemen’s imported goods and humanitarian aid, providing a lifeline to millions in the Arab world’s poorest country.
The UN said in a statement that the parties would resume discussions on the Sweden agreement on Sunday.
It is the third meeting of a joint committee on implementing the deal, which has been hailed as a major step toward ending Yemen’s devastating four-year war.
The government and the Houthis have accused each other of violating the cease-fire, while deadlines for the pullback of forces and a prisoner swap have slipped.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

0
Middle-East
Jordan to host UN-backed talks on Yemen
0
Middle-East
Saudis, UAE, Yemen ask UN to pressure Houthis

Latest updates

DP World chairman: 2019 will be challenging for ports operator
0
UK trade minister Fox: EU ‘irresponsible’ to refuse to reopen Brexit deal
0
Bruno Mars puts on stellar concert show ahead of Super Bowl
0
Nepali woman dies in outlawed ‘menstruation hut’
0
Yemeni government, Houthis meet aboard UN ship
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.