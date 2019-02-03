You are here

Iraqi novelist gunned down in Kerbala

Mashzoub wrote several novels and short story collections that won local and regional literary awards. (Courtesy/Facebook)
Updated 03 February 2019
Reuters
Iraqi novelist gunned down in Kerbala

  Alaa Mashzoub was on his way home when he was shot multiple times
  Mashzoub wrote several novels that won literary awards
Updated 03 February 2019
Reuters
KERBALA: A motorcycle gunman shot dead an Iraqi novelist close to his house in the Shiite holy city of Kerbala on Saturday, police and eyewitnesses said.
Alaa Mashzoub, 50, was on his way home when he was shot multiple times, police said late on Saturday. It was unclear what the motive was and no group has claimed responsibility, they added.
“The cultural scene has lost one of its special authors and creators,” Iraq’s Culture and Tourism Minister Abdul Amir Al-Hamdani said in a statement on Sunday.
Mashzoub was active in local Kerbala civil society.
Iraq’s writers union condemned the shooting and blamed security forces for not doing enough to protect intellectuals.
“The union holds the central and local government fully responsible, for they have failed to maintain public safety,” it said in a statement.
Mashzoub wrote several novels and short story collections that won local and regional literary awards.

Growing support for Turkish rallyists on hunger strike

Supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) hold a picture of jailed former party leader Selahattin Demirtas as they attend a 'Peace and Justice' rally in Istanbul on February 3, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 20 sec ago
AFP
Growing support for Turkish rallyists on hunger strike

  The HDP party remains under the scrutiny of Turkish authorities, which accuse it of links to the PKK
Updated 1 min 20 sec ago
AFP
ISTANBUL: Thousands of protesters on Sunday joined a rally in Istanbul called by a pro-Kurdish party to show support for hunger strikes against prison conditions of Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan.
The protesters gathered at a square in Bakirkoy on the European side of Istanbul, with police tightening security measures.
“I am saluting my friends resisting in prisons. They are our honor, they are not alone,” Fahit Ulas, a supporter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).
“If needed we will sacrifice our bodies for this cause. We have no fear,” he added.
Some 250 prisoners all over Turkey have launched hunger strikes in support of HDP lawmaker Leyla Guven, who wants to pressure the Turkish government to allow Ocalan to hold regular meetings with his lawyers and family members.
Ocalan, one of the founders of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), has been serving a life sentence on a prison island off Istanbul since his 1999 capture.
The 55-year-old Guven was jailed in January 2018 for her criticism of Turkey’s military operation against a Syrian Kurdish militia.
Last week, a Turkish court in Kurdish majority city Diyarbakir freed her under judicial supervision. Guven, who entered the 88th day of her hunger strike on Sunday, launched the protest move on Nov. 8 while in jail.
She told AFP in an interview on Wednesday that she would press on with the hunger strike at home.
Garo Paylan, an HDP MP who joined the Istanbul protest, said choosing a hunger strike was a “last remedy,” hoping Guven’s demand would be met as soon as possible.
“We want this demand to be fulfilled before any death,” he told AFP. In 2012, hundreds of Kurdish prisoners ended a 68-day hunger strike after Ocalan urged them to do so.
The HDP party remains under the scrutiny of Turkish authorities, which accuse it of links to the PKK.

Topics: Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) Turkey

