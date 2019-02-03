UAE ministry sends out weather warning ahead of papal visit

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Interior warned motorists on Sunday to be cautious on the roads due to unstable weather conditions.

Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall swept across the UAE on Sunday morning, with satellite images from the National Centre of Meteorology showing more showers expected to come.

Pictures and videos of flooded streets were shared across social media.

شلالات جبل جيس حاليا شمال رأس الخيمة #منخفض_التسامح #مركز_العاصفة



٣ فبراير ٢٠١٩ pic.twitter.com/x8LWbMBpQn — مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) February 3, 2019

Due to weather conditions Global Village – Dubai’s multicultural festival park – closed for the day.

The weather is also expected to drop over the next two days with strong winds at a speed of 25 - 35 kmh.

The rainy weather comes as Pope Francis is expected to arrive in Abu Dhabi at 10pm local time on Sunday.