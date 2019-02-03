Trump wants US military in Iraq to ‘watch Iran’ -CBS interview

You are here

Trump says he wants US military in Iraq to ‘watch Iran’ and that sending military to Venezuela 'an option' in a CBS interview. (File photo/AP)
Updated 03 February 2019
Reuters
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said it was important to keep a US military presence in Iraq so that Washington can keep a close eye on Iran, according to a CBS interview to be broadcast on Sunday.
Trump said the United States spent a fortune on a base in Iraq. “We might as well keep it. One of the reasons I want to keep it is because I want to be looking a little bit at Iran because Iran is a real problem,” he said in excerpts from a CBS “Face the Nation” interview.
Asked if that meant he wanted to be able to strike Iran, Trump said, “No, because I want to be able to watch Iran.”
“All I want to do is be able to watch. We have an unbelievable and expensive military base built in Iraq. It’s perfectly situated for looking at all over different parts of the troubled Middle East rather than pulling up.”
Trump defended his decision to withdraw troops from Syria but refused to provide a timetable for the pullout, which was criticized by members of his own Republican Party and caused concern among some allies in the region.
He said some of the forces moving out of Syria will go to the base in Iraq and “ultimately some will be coming home.”
Speaking on the crisis in Venezuela, Trump said that sending the military there was “an option” and that he had turned down President Nicolas Maduro’s request for a meeting.
“Certainly, it’s something that’s on the — it’s an option,” Trump said.
Trump said Maduro requested a meeting months ago and he turned down the Venezuela leader.
“I’ve turned it down because we’re very far along in the process,” he said. “So, I think the process is playing out — very, very big tremendous protests.”
Tens of thousands of people have thronged the streets to protest the Maduro government, wearing the yellow, red and blue of the Venezuelan flag.
As domestic and international pressure mounts on Maduro to step down, a senior air force general disavowed him in a video that circulated earlier on Saturday, expressing his allegiance to parliament head and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido.

Taliban, Afghan politicians to hold peace talks in Moscow

Updated 03 February 2019
Sayed Salahuddin
0

Taliban, Afghan politicians to hold peace talks in Moscow

  • President Ashraf Ghani not joining discussions in Russia
  • Mohammed Hanif Atmar, Ghani’s main rival for the presidency, will also attend the talks
Updated 03 February 2019
Sayed Salahuddin
0

KABUL: Taliban delegates will hold their first meeting with Afghan opposition figures in Moscow on Tuesday, in a move that could “isolate” President Ashraf Ghani from the peace process.

Government spokesman Sibghat Ahmadi said the talks were “not in Afghanistan’s interest,” and accused Moscow of breaking past pledges to Kabul to facilitate direct meetings with the insurgents.

The Taliban’s senior negotiator, Sher Mohammed Abbas Stanekzai, who represented them in discussions with US diplomats in Qatar in January, will lead the group’s delegation.

He, along with the Taliban’s ex-ambassador to Pakistan, Abdul Salam Zaeef, will meet with Afghanistan’s former president, Hamid Karzai, and a number of powerful opposition politicians, including Atta Muhammad Noor and Mohammed Mohaqiq

Mohammed Hanif Atmar, Ghani’s main rival for the presidency, will also attend the talks.

“We consider this meeting in Moscow a significant step in intra-Afghan dialogue,” Atmar said in a statement.

Afghan lawyer Raihana Azad, who is also attending, doubted the discussions would result in any substantive outcome because the government was refusing to participate.

“We want lasting peace and want transparent discussions, but this meeting will not yield much as the government will be absent,” she told Arab News.

 

Understanding

The Russian Embassy in Kabul, meanwhile, said: “We hope that intra-Afghan dialogue will lead to understanding, and bring the warring sides in the conflict closer together.”

Zamir Kabulov, Moscow’s envoy to Afghanistan, is thought to have facilitated the meeting.

While Azad doubted its significance due to the government’s absence, some experts believe Ghani’s stance could backfire.

Political analyst Hamidullah Hotak said: “The government’s reluctance to attend the meeting will isolate it from the peace process.”

He added that Ghani, who is standing for re-election in July’s presidential race, had “failed to bring consensus among Afghans,” and wanted to control the peace process “to use as an achievement for his campaign.”

Due to objections from the Taliban, government representatives have also been excluded from recent talks between the group and US diplomats in recent months.

The Ghani administration had privately expressed anger at the US team, led by diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad, for their failure to persuade the insurgents to allow them to attend. Tensions in Kabul are especially high, amid growing concern that President Donald Trump could push ahead with plans to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan in the coming months.

Topics: Ashraf Ghani Afghanistan Afghan Taliban Moscow talks

