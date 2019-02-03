You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt hosts Palestinian groups, urges calm with Israel
﻿

Egypt hosts Palestinian groups, urges calm with Israel

A member of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas patrols on border with Egypt, in Rafah in the southern of Gaza Strip July 5, 2017. (Reuters)
Updated 03 February 2019
Reuters
0

Egypt hosts Palestinian groups, urges calm with Israel

  • Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, led a delegation to meet with Egyptian security officials in Cairo
  • Hamas has been in a bitter rivalry with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is based in the occupied West Bank
Updated 03 February 2019
Reuters
0

GAZA: Egypt will hold talks with leaders of two major Palestinian factions to try to salvage faltering unity efforts and to restore calm with Israel, officials said on Sunday.
The head of the Islamist militant group Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, led a delegation to meet with Egyptian security officials in Cairo. The leader of a smaller Gaza-based faction, Islamic Jihad, also headed to Cairo, Palestinian officials said.
Hamas has been in a bitter rivalry with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is based in the occupied West Bank, for more than a decade. Numerous reconciliation efforts have failed.
Egypt is also trying to prevent an escalation in violence between Hamas and Israel, after months of tension along the Israel-Gaza border. Cairo sent officials to Gaza in recent weeks to keep an eye on the situation.
“Cairo is driven by its interest to avoid a new war in Gaza and in improving the living conditions of Gaza residents,” said one Palestinian official, who asked not to be named.
Relations between Hamas and Abbas’ Palestinian Authority (PA) worsened last month when Abbas ordered his men to leave their posts at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, the main corridor for Gazans.
This prompted Cairo, which had in the past year coordinated operations with the PA, to close the crossing.
Gaza officials now say that Egypt has quietly resumed operations at the Rafah crossing over the past week, this time working with Hamas. However, there was no immediate comment on the reopening of Rafah from Egyptian officials.
On Sunday, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh passed through the Rafah crossing, along with dozens of other Palestinians.
Two million Palestinians live in the Gaza Strip, where poverty is rampant and unemployment stands at 50 percent. Israel, together with Egypt, maintains a blockade of the enclave, citing security concerns.
Gaza’s health ministry says more than 220 Palestinians have been killed in the past year by Israeli troops in weekly protests along the border, billed as pressing for an end to the blockade.

Topics: Egypt Hamas Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas Israel

Militant ideologies are driving intolerance and instability, faith leaders at an Abu Dhabi summit warn

Updated 4 min 34 sec ago
Peter Harrison
0

Militant ideologies are driving intolerance and instability, faith leaders at an Abu Dhabi summit warn

  • Religious leaders aired their concerns during the Human Fraternity Conference in Abu Dhabi before Pope Francis arrived
  • The conference was attended by members of Abrahamic and non-Abrahamic faiths
Updated 4 min 34 sec ago
Peter Harrison
0

ABU DHABI: Religious leaders have a duty to help fight rising populism and intolerance, faith leaders said on Sunday. 

Rev. Andy Thompson, Anglican chaplain in Abu Dhabi, said it is time that the Abrahamic religions speak out against rising intolerance that sees extremists justify their actions in the name of religion.

“Like it or not, bad religion is creating intolerance,” he said.

Thompson was speaking on the sidelines of the Human Fraternity Conference in Abu Dhabi just hours before Pope Francis was due to arrive in the UAE on his historic visit, which coincides with the start of the country’s “Year of Tolerance.”

Religions must accept a level of responsibility for the acts of extremists, Thompson said. “I think there should be an ownership of responsibility on religious leaders,” he added.

“At the moment in the world of religion, there is a market of voices and the loudest ones are the negative ones,” he said.

“The vast majority of decent, ordinary, faithful people don’t buy into extremist ideology, but we’re silent and we can’t afford to be silent.”

“We’ve got to be able to speak up as a global community and say, ‘this doesn’t define our faith’,” he said.

Populist politics is on the rise worldwide, driven by fears over immigration, job losses and a slump in the global housing market.

There are fears of a return to the Cold War era, and the various conflicts across the Middle East show no sign of ending anytime soon.

UAE Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan said it is “time to build bridges.”

He told Arab News: “We need to demolish all the walls between us, and we need to have dialogue. Of course, everyone has their differences, but our differences should be our strength.”

He said: “We should understand each other. We should deal with each other with human dignity and respect.”

The Human Fraternity Conference is being attended by members of Abrahamic and non-Abrahamic faiths, including Hindu and Buddhist representatives.

Asked what could be achieved at the conference, several religious leaders told Arab News that they accepted to a degree that they were preaching to the converted on the subject of tolerance.

But there was also a view that in sharing opinions and experiences, there could be a trickle-down effect.

Bishop Dr. Munib A. Younan, of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land, said children and young people are at risk of being influenced by populist messages.

“Even if we’re preaching to the converted, then a multitude of converted are ready to go to the world and not only preach, but work against extremism, against hatred of each other, against xenophobia, against anti-Semitism, against Islamophobia,” he said. 

Swami Brahmavirabas, of the Hindu faith, said the dialogue at the conference could be continued in other discussions between friends and colleagues, as well as world leaders.

The more they promote peace, the greater the chance that more people will carry the message, then “the people who are bad will by default become fewer and fewer,” he added.

Buddhist Nipurvhasim from Mexico agreed that while those who are the root cause of instability in the world are not at the conference, there is nonetheless a responsibility on people of
all faiths.

“We always have the obligation to work toward mutual understanding of all religions, beliefs and cultures,” he said.

Topics: Pope Francis visits the UAE papal visit Pope Francis Abu Dhabi Year of Tolerance

Related

0
Middle-East
Arab League chief: Combat hate by teaching children inclusivity
Special 0
Middle-East
Pope’s visit generating hope for a new era of tolerance in the Gulf

Latest updates

Militant ideologies are driving intolerance and instability, faith leaders at an Abu Dhabi summit warn
0
Arab League chief: Combat hate by teaching children inclusivity
0
Organization of Islamic Cooperation urges world to ensure safety of Palestinians
0
Saudi Falconry Festival breaks new Guinness world record
0
Meteorology warns of thunderstorms, rain over Makkah, Najran and Eastern region
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.