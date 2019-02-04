Organization of Islamic Cooperation urges world to ensure safety of Palestinians

2.5 million Yemenis benefited from Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief medical services in 2018

JEDDAH: As many as 2,501,897 Yemenis benefited from medical services provided by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) in 2018, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The aid was given on the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman.

Meanwhile, KSRelief on Saturday handed over 21 tons of medical supplies to kidney centers in Hadramout, in the presence of the Yemeni region’s governor, Issam Al-Kathiri. The supplies will benefit patients from Hadramout and neighboring regions, he said.

Last year, kidney centers in Hadramout received some 56 tons of medical supplies from KSRelief.

The center provides health services to all Yemeni people in coordination with the Yemeni Higher Relief Committee represented by the Yemeni Ministry of Health and Population, and local and international partners.

Recently, KSRelief signed six agreements with a number of civil society organizations to boost humanitarian assistance to Yemen.

Members of the coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen against the Iranian-backed Houthi militias have so far donated $18 billion in aid to help Yemen over three years.

The coalition is making efforts in coordination with different UN agencies to provide relief to the Yemenis. In response to UN reports about worsening food security in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the UAE pledged $500 million that will help around 13 million Yemenis in the coming months.

The center is also actively involved in the rehabilitation of children affected by the war.

The program aims to help the children return to their normal lives, through teaching them and practicing different sports, as well as field trips.

KSRelief plans to rehabilitate 2,000 children who were recruited by the Houthis.