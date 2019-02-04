You are here

  • Home
  • Organization of Islamic Cooperation urges world to ensure safety of Palestinians
﻿

Organization of Islamic Cooperation urges world to ensure safety of Palestinians

An Israeli soldier throws a tear gas canister at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest against Jewish settlements, in al-Mughayyir village near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on February 1, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 55 sec ago
Arab News
0

Organization of Islamic Cooperation urges world to ensure safety of Palestinians

  • Palestinian official Saeb Erekat says the UN should “guarantee the safety and protection of the people of Palestine” until “the end of Israel’s belligerent occupation”
Updated 55 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday condemned Israeli decision to suspend operations of an international observer force in the city of Hebron, after 20 years.
The OIC declared the Israeli action a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and the international law.
The organization called on the international community to ensure the Temporary International Presence in Hebron (TIPH) stayed in the city to protect the Palestinian people.
The OIC also urged the world to take measures to put an end to the ongoing violations and abuses committed by Israeli settlers and the Israeli occupying forces.
TIPH has deployed unarmed civilian observers since 1997. Hundreds of hard-line Jewish settlers guarded by soldiers live in the heart of Hebron, which has over 200,000 Palestinians.
Following the Israeli decision, the Palestinians also urged the UN to deploy a permanent international force in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Palestinian official Saeb Erekat says the UN should “guarantee the safety and protection of the people of Palestine” until “the end of Israel’s belligerent occupation.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it would not extend the mandate of the TIPH, saying “we will not allow the continuation of an international force that acts against us.”

Topics: Israel Palestine Gaza Ramallah

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation to hold first festival in Egypt next week
0
Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation calls to help drought-hit Afghanistan

2.5 million Yemenis benefited from Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief medical services in 2018

Saudi Arabia aid center signed six agreements with a number of civil society organizations to boost humanitarian assistance to Yemen. (SPA)
Updated 2 min 23 sec ago
Arab News
0

2.5 million Yemenis benefited from Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief medical services in 2018

  • Saudi Arabia aid center plans to rehabilitate 2,000 children who were recruited by the Houthis
  • Members of the coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen against the Iranian-backed Houthi militias have so far donated $18 billion in aid to help Yemen over three years
Updated 2 min 23 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: As many as 2,501,897 Yemenis benefited from medical services provided by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) in 2018, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The aid was given on the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman.
Meanwhile, KSRelief on Saturday handed over 21 tons of medical supplies to kidney centers in Hadramout, in the presence of the Yemeni region’s governor, Issam Al-Kathiri. The supplies will benefit patients from Hadramout and neighboring regions, he said.
Last year, kidney centers in Hadramout received some 56 tons of medical supplies from KSRelief.
The center provides health services to all Yemeni people in coordination with the Yemeni Higher Relief Committee represented by the Yemeni Ministry of Health and Population, and local and international partners.
Recently, KSRelief signed six agreements with a number of civil society organizations to boost humanitarian assistance to Yemen.
Members of the coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen against the Iranian-backed Houthi militias have so far donated $18 billion in aid to help Yemen over three years.
The coalition is making efforts in coordination with different UN agencies to provide relief to the Yemenis. In response to UN reports about worsening food security in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the UAE pledged $500 million that will help around 13 million Yemenis in the coming months.
The center is also actively involved in the rehabilitation of children affected by the war.
The program aims to help the children return to their normal lives, through teaching them and practicing different sports, as well as field trips.
KSRelief plans to rehabilitate 2,000 children who were recruited by the Houthis.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen Syria

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Ksrelief provides Syrian refugees, displaced Yemenis with vital services
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief signs six agreements to boost aid to Yemen

Latest updates

Organization of Islamic Cooperation urges world to ensure safety of Palestinians
0
Inside Malaysia’s fast-growing halal beauty market
0
Maduro rejects European ultimatum on elections
0
Iran women see new opportunities alongside old barriers
0
Samsung to ditch plastic packaging for paper
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.