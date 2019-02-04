Bill Belichick savors “sweet” Super Bowl win for the New England Patriots

LONDON: Bill Belichick claimed victory for the New England Patriots was all the sweeter after his side of starts were dismissed as potential champions mid-way through the season.
Tom Brady led the Boston side to a record six Super Bowl title 17 years after leading the Patriots to his first title way back in 2002. The 13-3 win may not have got the pulses racing, with some on social media calling the match the Super Bore, but Belichick did not care one jot having proved the team’s critics wrong.
“It’s sweet,” the head coach said.
“Everybody counted us out from the beginning of the season, the mid-season but we’re still here.”
Brady, 41, became the first player ever to win six Super Bowls provided the decisive moment to break open the game midway through the fourth quarter at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
With the score finely balanced at 3-3, Brady picked out tight end Rob Gronkowski for a 29-yard completion that left the Patriots just two yards from the line.
It was the first time in the game that either side had advanced to 1st and goal in a defense-dominated game that failed to live up to its billing.
“We had a lot of resolve the last couple of weeks,” said Brady, who completed 21 of 35 pass attempts for 262 yards. “I wish we had played a little bit better on offense but we won.
“I can’t believe it, we are Super Bowl champs.”
The total of 16 points scored in the game was the lowest ever in a Super Bowl, surpassing Miami’s 14-7 win over Washington in 1973.
“We’ve been this far and lost which is really tough,” a jubilant Brady said.
Patriots receiver Julian Edelman was named Super Bowl MVP for a series of crucial receptions that kept the Patriots on the front foot at critical moments.
Edelman missed all of last season after suffering a serious knee injury and was also banned for failing a drugs test last year.
“Tough times don’t last, tough people do,” Edelman said. “I preach that, and I guess you have to live to it.”
As well as the fewest points scored among the other Super Bowl records set fewest points by the winning team (13); fewest combined points through three quarters (6); most consecutive drives ending with a punt (8 by the Rams); longest punt (65 yards).
Bill Belichick savors “sweet” Super Bowl win for the New England Patriots
Bill Belichick savors “sweet” Super Bowl win for the New England Patriots
- Win in Atlanta proved Patriots' critics wrong, claims head coach.
- Low scoring match does not bother Boston side as Brday claims sixth ring.
LONDON: Bill Belichick claimed victory for the New England Patriots was all the sweeter after his side of starts were dismissed as potential champions mid-way through the season.