You are here

  • Home
  • Pope Francis meets Muslim leaders in Abu Dhabi on historic UAE visit
﻿

Pope Francis meets Muslim leaders in Abu Dhabi on historic UAE visit

1 / 5
Pope Francis arrives for a meeting with the Muslim Council of Elders at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. (Reuters)
2 / 5
Pope Francis walking alongside Egypt's Al-Azhar Grand Imam, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb as they arrive at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. (Vatican via AFP)
3 / 5
Pope Francis greets Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb, the grand imam of Egypt's Al-Azhar, after an Interreligious meeting at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (AP)
4 / 5
Pope Francis (R) poses for a picture with Egypt's Azhar Grand Imam, Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb, as they arrive at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on February 4, 2019. (AFP)
5 / 5
Updated 32 sec ago
Peter Harrison
0

Pope Francis meets Muslim leaders in Abu Dhabi on historic UAE visit

  • Pope tours the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque where he met the Muslim Council of Elders
  • Earlier the pontiff arrived at Abu Dhabi's presidential palace where he met Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed
Updated 32 sec ago
Peter Harrison
0

ABU DHABI: Pope Francis met with Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the imam of Al-Azhar, and Emirati leaders on Monday during his historic visit to the United Arab Emirates.

In a trip laden with interfaith symbolism and messages of religious tolerance, the Pope began his day at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi and ended with the signing of an agreement pledging to make efforts to strive for peace. 

The day’s tour of key locations in Abu Dhabi, both religious and political, marked the end of a two-day conference – the Human Fraternity Meeting – in which religious leaders from many faiths, both Abrahamic and non-Abrahamic discussed the importance of tolerance.

At the end of the day - giving thanks to his hosts, Pope Francis said: “I have welcomed the opportunity to come here as a believer thirsting for peace, as a brother seeking peace with the brethren.

“We are here to desire peace, to promote peace, to be instruments of peace.”

Pope Francis also urged religious leaders to work together to reject war and strongly denounced violence committed in God's name.

The Human Fraternity Meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar mosque and university, and he called on Muslims in the Middle East to "embrace" local Christian communities.

******

READ MORE

Click here for all our coverage of Pope Francis' trip to the UAE

Breathtaking images from the first day of the pontiffs visit

Pope Francis and Al-Azhar’s Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb sign declaration of fraternity in Abu Dhabi

OPINION: Pope’s visit shines light on state of Christianity in the Middle East

******


He addressed Muslims saying: "Continue to embrace your brothers the Christian citizens everywhere, for they are our partners in our nation," he said during the televised speech from the ceremony in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi.
Then he addressed Christians saying: "You are part of this nation. You are citizens, you are not a minority.. You are citizens with full rights and responsibilities."
Sheikh Tayeb also called on Muslims in the west to integrate in their host nations and respect local laws.

Pope Francis and Sheikh Tayeb signed the Human Fraternity Document during the ceremony, and they were presented with the inaugural Human Fraternity Award for their efforts to spread international peace.

Earlier at the Presidential Palace he was met by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum vice president and prime minister of the UAE.

Soldiers marched to the square inside the presidential palace grounds, led by a military band.

A fly past saw jet planes leaving a trail of white and yellow smoke – the colors of the Vatican’s flag - and in the background the thundering noise of a 21-gun salute could be heard echoing from behind the palace buildings.

They stood for the national anthems and then the Pope was introduced to members of the UAE government.

Then it was the turn of members of the Vatican to shake hands with the two Emirati leaders. The Pontiff was then taken in a simple Kia car to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi where he and Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb met the Muslim Council of Elders.

It was a short visit and within an hour the convoy of Emirati and Vatican staff and security drove to the final and most significant part of the day which was at the Founder’s Memorial, a tribute to the UAE's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohammed said on Monday that UAE rulers were “delighted” to meet the pontiff “in our homeland of tolerance.”

“We discussed enhancing cooperation, consolidating dialogue, tolerance, human coexistence and important initiatives to achieve peace, stability and development for peoples and societies,” he tweeted.

Pope Francis, who touched down in Abu Dhabi on Sunday night, said he came “as a brother, in order to write a page of dialogue together, and to travel paths of peace together.”

The pontiff offered the crown prince a framed medallion of the meeting between St. Francis Assisi – the pope’s namesake – and the Sultan of Egypt Malek al-Kamel, in 1219. Sheikh Mohammed, in turn, offered a deed for the plot of land on which the first church in the UAE was built.

Topics: Pope Francis United Arab Emirates Pope Francis visits the UAE

Related

0
Middle-East
Pope Francis arrives in the UAE as part of historic visit to Middle East
Special 0
Middle-East
Catholics in UAE await arrival of Pope Francis

Assassination of writer on Karbala street provokes indignation

Updated 8 min ago
AFP
0

Assassination of writer on Karbala street provokes indignation

  • Tributes have poured in for the prolific novelist
  • Mashzoub was well known in Karbala, whose historic districts he wove with care into his writing
Updated 8 min ago
AFP
0

KARBALA: The recent assassination of a writer in the middle of a street in Karbala has provoked indignation in Iraqi cultural circles.

The city’s police force said several fatal shots were fired at Alaa Mashzoub in front of his home on Saturday.

In a sign of the sensitivity surrounding the subject, the police immediately tasked a senior squad to investigate, and promised to find the perpetrators.

“This is killing words — free, honest and beautiful words,” fellow writer Ali Lefta Said said, in reaction to the murder.

On Sunday, intellectuals and artists from Karbala, around 100km south of Baghdad, staged a sit-in.

Ahmed Saadawi — whose novel “Frankenstein in Baghdad” has scored success beyond Iraq’s borders — hit out at the culprits on his Facebook page.

“You really have to be a coward to fire a gun at someone who only has words and dreams,” he wrote.

“Shame on the murderers — and shame on the authorities, if they don’t find and judge them immediately,” he added.



Tributes have poured in for the prolific novelist.

Mashzoub was well known in Karbala, whose historic districts he wove with care into his writing.

Parliament’s cultural commission has said it will monitor the police probe into his murder. But nobody has been willing to point the finger at potential suspects.

Late last Summer, the death of four high profile Iraqi women — including model and social media influencer Tara Fares, whose fatal shooting was caught on camera — sparked anger.

Official investigations into those deaths have failed to yield convictions or even publicly announced conclusions.

Topics: karbala Iraq Iraqi Alaa Mashzoub Novelist

Related

0
Middle-East
Iraqi novelist gunned down in Kerbala
0
Middle-East
Suicide bomber hits Iraq Shiite shrine city of Karbala

Latest updates

Assassination of writer on Karbala street provokes indignation
0
Pope Francis and Al-Azhar’s Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb sign declaration of fraternity in Abu Dhabi
0
Jordan to host new talks talks on Yemen prisoner swap
0
What we learned from the Desert Swing: Dominant Dustin Johnson and sorry Sergio Garcia
0
Hezbollah claims it would not use Lebanon ministry funds for own benefit
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.