You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia to launch 16th satellite into space
﻿

Saudi Arabia to launch 16th satellite into space

1 / 3
2 / 3
3 / 3
Updated 40 sec ago
Ruba Obaid
AMEERA ABID
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
0

Saudi Arabia to launch 16th satellite into space

  • King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology, Lockheed Martin collaborated to manufacture SGS-1
Updated 40 sec ago
Ruba Obaid AMEERA ABID DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
0

JEDDAH: The Kingdom will launch its 16th satellite into space on Tuesday: The Saudi Geostationary Satellite 1 (SGS-1).
It will provide telecommunications capabilities, stronger internet connectivity, TV and secure communications in the Middle East, North Africa and Europe.
Developed by a team from King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), it will be launched in French Guiana by Arianespace, which provides launch services for all types of satellites.
KACST, a government institution that supports and enhances applied research, collaborated with Lockheed Martin to manufacture the SGS-1.
The institution has so far launched 15 satellites into the low Earth orbit, said the SGS-1 program director from KACST, Dr. Badr Al-Suwaidan.
KACST has collaborated with China in the Chang’e 4 mission to explore the far side of the moon; provided advanced services for remote-sensing systems; and participated in the launch of an advanced system for maritime monitoring and tracking with satellite data, which includes daily coverage of 30,000 vessels worldwide.
Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems and services. Its relationship with Saudi Arabia began in 1965.
“Our goal is to deliver advanced technology and security solutions to the Saudi government and commercial sector in support of Vision 2030,” said Lockheed Martin CEO Joseph Rank.
The SGS-1 was manufactured, tested and operated with the participation of Saudi engineers and scientists.
The agreement of the launch service between Arianespace, Arabsat and KACST was announced in 2015.
In 2018, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman oversaw manufacturing stages during his visit to Lockheed Martin’s San Francisco headquarters.
During this visit, the crown prince signed the final piece that was to be placed on the SGS-1 before its launch, with the words: “Above the highest clouds.”
The satellite will be launched by the Guiana Space Centre, which is located in French Guiana because it is near the equator; it has a small population; and it is not prone to natural disasters. The vehicle that will launch the satellite is the European Ariane 5.


The SGS-1 “provides secure satellite communication on the Ka-band for the government of Saudi Arabia. It provides 35 gigabits per second,” said Al-Suwaidan, hailing “a new era.”
The Ka-band allows for higher bandwidth communication, supporting greater frequency reuse in geographically isolated spots.
Spot beams are satellite signals that are concentrated in power so that they cover a limited geographic area.
Spot beams are used so that only Earth-based stations in a particular area can properly receive the satellite signal.
“The program includes technology transfer for more than 15 engineers trained and certified by the manufacturer Lockheed Martin,” said Al-Suwaidan.
There will be more “space achievements under the new Saudi space authorities,” and under “the leadership of the first Arab astronaut, Prince Sultan bin Salman,” Al-Suwaidan added.
The SGS-1 was assembled at Lockheed Martin’s facilities in Denver, Colorado and Sunnyvale, California. In Sunnyvale, it underwent critical environmental testing.
“We had a very accommodating and smooth launch campaign thanks to the team from KACST, Arabsat and Lockheed Martin. We’re ready for the launch,” said Al-Suwaidan. “We’re grateful for the collaboration and service provided by Arianespace.”
The SGS-1 will be the 46th Lockheed Martin satellite to be launched by Arianespace. The launcher’s main stage will splash down in the Gulf of Guinea.
Thierry Fahem, the SGS-1 program director from Arianespace, wished the satellite “a long life.”

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue (KACND) SGS-1 Saudi satellite

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Global agencies to study Saudi satellite
0
Science & Technology
Saudi satellite put into orbit

Saudi FM reaffirms historic ties between Arab countries and Europe

Updated 05 February 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi FM reaffirms historic ties between Arab countries and Europe

  • Adel Al-Jubeir is visiting Brussels to attend the Arab-European ministerial meeting
Updated 05 February 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir on Monday affirmed that the relations between the Arab countries and Europe are historic. The state minister is visiting Brussels to attend the Arab-European ministerial meeting. He said there are huge trade and investment opportunities between the Arab and European countries. 

Al-Jubeir said the meeting is an opportunity to explore the untapped potential and to enhance cooperation in boosting ties and overcoming challenges.

In a press statement, he said consultations are underway with brotherly Arab countries to reach a solution that will ensure the preservation of Syria’s unity and independence. He said talks are underway for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2254 in Syria.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the state minister met British Minister of State for Near Eastern Affairs Alistair Burt, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell and top officials of other countries.

During the meetings, they discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance bilateral relations.

Topics: Adel Al-Jubeir alistair burt Josep Borrell Arab-European ministerial meeting #FaceOf

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Jubeir: We look forward to the withdrawal of foreign forces from Syria
0
Saudi Arabia
Al-Jubeir: Saudi-led coalition ‘working with UN to end Yemen conflict’

Latest updates

‘Conflict begins when talking ends’, former UNESCO chief tells Human Fraternity Conference
0
Arab women take active role in promoting tolerance
0
Saudi Arabia to launch 16th satellite into space
0
Saudi FM reaffirms historic ties between Arab countries and Europe
0
FaceOf: Sir Ciaran Devane, chief executive of the British Council
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.