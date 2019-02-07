Haftar push in south Libya sparks backlash

You are here

A power struggle between the UN-backed government in Tripoli and a parallel cabinet supported by Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) in the east have left the country’s vast desert south a lawless no-man’s land. (File/AFP)
BENGHAZI, Libya: A military push in southern Libya which strongman Khalifa Haftar says is aimed at rooting out “terrorists” and foreign fighters has sparked backlash from an ethnic minority and the UN-backed government.
The offensive risks fueling tensions in a country already wracked by violence and torn between rival administrations since the overthrow and killing of dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
A power struggle between the UN-backed government in Tripoli and a parallel cabinet supported by Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) in the east have left the country’s vast desert south a lawless no-man’s land.
The rugged territory, which shares borders with Algeria, Niger, Chad and Sudan, has become a haven for jihadists and armed groups of all stripes.
They include Chadian rebels accused of fueling insecurity and taking advantage of the country’s porous borders to establish rear bases.
The LNA in mid-January announced the start of an offensive intended to “purge the south of terrorists and criminal groups,” including rebels from Chad.
Days later, Haftar’s forces claimed they had killed an Al-Qaeda leader and two other “terrorists,” including an Egyptian, before attacking the rebels.
The region is also the scene of a struggle between Libya’s minority Tubu community and Arab tribes, particularly over the control of cross-border smuggling routes.
Dozens were killed in clashes between the two sides until a 2017 peace accord signed in Rome froze hostilities. But some fear Haftar’s offensive could re-ignite the conflict.
Libya’s Tubu, part of a larger cross-border ethnic group, have long railed against discrimination in the predominantly Arab country.
Some of its members accuse the LNA, which counts Tubu fighters among its ranks, of directing rival Arab tribes to enter their communities.
Youssef Kalkouri, a Tubu lawmaker in the eastern Haftar-backed administration, told AFP his community categorically opposes Arab tribal forces entering their cities.
Haftar’s forces said Friday they had battled Chadian rebels in the town of Ghudduwah south of Sebha (650 kilometers south of Tripoli) before calling in air strikes against the insurgents on Sunday.
But Tubu say they too were targeted.
The weekend strikes prompted one Tubu minister in the eastern administration to resign and another Tubu lawmaker in the same body to suspend her role.
Both spoke out against the “ethnic cleansing” of their community.
LNA spokesman General Ahmed Al-Mesmari denounced what he called a “media campaign.”
“Our Tubu brothers fight with us,” he told AFP, hailing the “heroism” of the LNA, which was “clearing the south of terrorism, chaos and foreign elements.”
Analyst Jalal Al-Fitouri said the Tubu are divided.
“One party refuses the presence of Chadian rebels and supports the LNA, while others support the (rebels) and profit with them from smuggling and human trafficking.”
Analysts say the LNA’s military push may also be linked to oil interests in the south, where the Tubu control important fields.
The LNA said late Wednesday it had seized one of the country’s biggest oil fields without a fight. Armed groups had shut down the Al-Sharara field, around 900 kilometers (560 miles) south of the capital, in protest at perceived marginalization by Tripoli.
Breaking three weeks of silence on the operation, the Tripoli-based government on Wednesday denounced the “military escalation” in the south.
The region “should not become grounds for political settlement or sedition between social and cultural components,” it said in a statement.
Haftar’s push also threatens to sabotage efforts to end the Libyan political crisis, with UN-backed polls planned for this year, Tripoli said.
In a surprise move Wednesday, Tripoli announced the appointment of Qaddafi-era general Ali Kana as its own commander for the south.
Kana, who supported the late leader until his death, fled Libya in 2011 before returning in 2015 to his native south, where he maintains the support of several major groups, including the Tuareg minority and the Qaddafi clan.
Tubu representatives have in recent days mooted the possibility of forging a common front with Kana against the LNA.
That could thwart the ambitions of the LNA, whose offensive has garnered some degree of foreign backing, notably from France.
On Sunday, Paris said its warplanes had bombed a column of 40 rebel pickup trucks after they crossed into northern Chad from Libya — insurgents the LNA claimed were fleeing its offensive.
A rebel group opposed to Chad’s President Idriss Deby said it had been the target of the strikes.
France’s foreign ministry said Tuesday that Haftar’s operation had “eliminated terrorist targets” and was a way to “durably hinder the activities of human traffickers.”

JERUSALEM: Seeking re-election under a cloud of criminal investigations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks to be channeling his inner Donald Trump in an angry campaign against perceived domestic enemies.
Drawing clear inspiration from Trump, Netanyahu’s Likud party has plastered huge billboards of the two leaders together and launched a Trump-like weekly webcast to counter what it calls the “fake news” industry.
The campaign reflects Trump’s popularity in Israel, one of the few countries where an alliance with the bombastic American president is considered a political asset. But it also risks undermining the traditional bipartisan support for Israel among Americans.
Despite his troubles at home, Trump has earned the appreciation of most Israelis by recognizing Jerusalem as their capital and moving the US Embassy there. Trump has further impressed Israelis by backing out of the international nuclear deal with Iran, re-imposing stiff sanctions on the Islamic Republic and vigorously defending Israel in international forums.
“This administration, not just Trump, has been the friendliest administration to Israel since 1948,” said Michael Oren, a deputy minister and former ambassador to Washington. “Netanyahu is just tapping into these current global trends of people living in a world of uncertainty who want strong, sometimes brutally strong, leaders.”
Netanyahu and Trump enjoy strong personal rapport. Netanyahu also seems to relish the American president’s attitude toward the Middle East, not only on Iran but also his hands-off approach to the Palestinian issue and Israeli settlement construction. After an icy eight-year relationship with Barack Obama, Netanyahu has gone out of his way to praise Trump at every turn.
He also has held his tongue on Trump’s various scandals, even after a neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, Virginia, when Trump appeared to defend the actions of white supremacists. On a visit to Washington, Netanyahu even implored critics to stop questioning Trump over the supposed anti-Semitism of some of his supporters.
While Trump’s isolationism, particularly his planned pullout from Syria, may not be good for Israel, his unabashed pro-Israel rhetoric has made him popular domestically, said Nahum Barnea, one of Israel’s most influential columnists.
Beyond a confluence of interests, Trump and Netanyahu seem to share a populist streak against their countries’ more liberal establishments — to the delight of their nationalist bases.
Netanyahu has responded to a series of corruption investigations with Trump-like attacks on Israeli media, law-enforcement, judiciary and other “elites” he believes are bent on his removal. He is quick to deride any critic as a “leftist,” and, like Trump, has taken to social media to whip up his base.
“Netanyahu is a person who knows how to learn and imitate others and he’s been doing it in the past two-three years since Trump rose to power,” said Barnea. “He’s been far harsher in his domestic expressions and he knows that you create a political victory by pitting one sector against another.”
Trump, who endorsed Netanyahu in a fawning pre-Israeli election clip in 2013 — even before he got into politics — appears to equally admire the Israeli leader.
On Instagram, Trump shared an image of the giant billboard over the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv featuring the two smiling and shaking hands under the slogan “Netanyahu. In a different league.”
More significantly, he is expected to host Netanyahu in a lavish state visit to Washington shortly before the April 9 election in Israel.
In response to the billboard ads, Valerie O’Brien, spokeswoman for the US Embassy in Israel, clarified that the US was “not involved in Likud’s campaign messages or strategy.”
While beneficial in the short-term, some warn the tight alignment with Trump could have negative long-term implications.
Israel, once a source of solid bipartisan support, has become an increasingly divisive issue among Americans in recent years. A poll conducted by the Pew Research Center last year, for instance, found Republicans more sympathetic to Israel than Democrats by a nearly 3-to-1 margin. Some fear an eventual backlash from Democrats.
“The more that Democrats don’t like Trump, the more ... he associates himself with, in this case Netanyahu, gets drawn into that equation,” said Ron Klein, a former congressman who now chairs the Jewish Democratic Council of America. “For those of us who are pro-Israel, that’s unhealthy.”
Netanyahu is not alone in tapping into Trump’s appeal.
Likud backbencher Oren Hazan recently said the highlight of his term was the selfie he took with Trump during a 2017 visit. Even Netanyahu’s top challenger, former military chief Benny Gantz, chose a campaign slogan — “Israel Before Everything” — that many viewed as echoing “America First.”
But only Netanyahu has molded his politics in Trump’s image.
He has long had a rocky relationship with the media and accuses it, along with police and prosecutors, of being part of a “leftist” witch hunt to force him from office. Like Trump, he has also gone after former allies, floating conspiracy theories about an alleged planned putsch by a Likud rival.
The prime minister appears to be modeling his recent launch of “Likud TV” on Trump’s “Real News Update,” a weekly webcast on Facebook hosted by the president’s daughter-in-law to counterbalance what the administration deems a hostile media. Netanyahu’s first clip made dismissive references about police investigations into alleged corruption by the prime minister.
Police have recommended indicting Netanyahu on three corruption cases, and Israel’s attorney general is expected to announce his decision whether to charge him before the elections.
Back in 2009, it was Obama who offered inspiration to Israeli campaigners. An ultra-Orthodox Jewish party translated “yes we can” into its campaign slogan and Netanyahu designed his Web page after Obama’s. But a decade later, Trump is the hot commodity.
“It’s part of the Americanization of our politics. The difference is that Israeli campaigns stole tactics from Obama but still maintained a certain distance from him,” said Barnea. “Trump is considered ‘one of us.’“

Topics: Donald Trump Israel Palestine Bemjamin Netanyahu Jerusalem

