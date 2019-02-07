UN praises UAE for Arab women peacekeeper training

DUBAI: Jean-Pierre Lacroix, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, has praised the launching of a military and peacekeeping program for Arab women in the United Arab Emirates.
Lacroix hailed the program as a step toward achieving “gender parity.”
“More good news concerning our call for more women in @UNPeacekeeping from the United Arab Emirates,” he said on Twitter. “Gender parity is achievable with sustained effort by all partners.”
The military and peacekeeping program for Arab women was launched this week at the Khawla bint Al Azwar Military School in Abu Dhabi.
More good news concerning our call for more women in @UNPeacekeeping from the United Arab Emirates where a military & peacekeeping programme for Arab women was launched this week. Gender parity is achievable with sustained effort by all partners. #A4P #WPS https://t.co/7NWhhDuBBz— Jean-Pierre Lacroix (@Lacroix_UN) February 7, 2019
The step is aimed at achieving gender balance in the UAE and promotes women’s representation in all work avenues, state news agency WAM reported.
Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, wife of the late UAE’s founder, said the UAE’s collaboration with UN Women to host the Arab women military and peacekeeping capacity-building training program is “a testament to the great confidence in the country’s leadership.”
Sheikha Fatima, who is also the Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, GWU, highlighted the UAE’s support to women’s participation in maintaining peace and security in the Arab region.
The UAE signed a Memorandum of Understanding with UN Women on 28 Sept. 2018, to develop the capabilities of Arab women in military and peacekeeping operations.