You are here

  • Home
  • Barclays banker made Qatar PM wait – so as not to look desperate, court hears
﻿

Barclays banker made Qatar PM wait – so as not to look desperate, court hears

Former Barclays banker Roger Jenkins is one of four defendants charged over deals with Qatari investors during the global financial crisis. (Getty Images)
Updated 08 February 2019
Arab News
0

Barclays banker made Qatar PM wait – so as not to look desperate, court hears

  • Four plead not guilty in first UK trial of senior bankers linked to the 2008 global financial crisis
  • Roger Jenkins and three other former Barclays executives are charged with conspiring to defraud investors by not disclosing £322 million in secret fees that were paid to the Qataris
Updated 08 February 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: A former Barclays banker said he pretended to be busy to avoid appearing panicked while negotiating a £2 billion ($2.6 billion) investment from Qatar during the 2008 financial crisis that saved the bank from a government bailout.

Roger Jenkins, the one-time chairman of the Middle Eastern banking unit, Tom Kalaris, a former wealth division CEO and Richard Boath, ex-European divisional head, are charged with conspiracy to commit fraud. Barclays received £12 billion in emergency funds from mainly Gulf investors during the 2008 crisis.
Jenkins, the head of Barclays Middle East, made Qatar’s then-prime minister wait during a June 2008 meeting so he would not look desperate, according to a phone call played for London jurors at a fraud trial, Bloomberg reported.
The banker told Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al-Thani that he would have to leave Qatar’s capital for other meetings.

 

He and three other former Barclays executives are charged with conspiring to defraud investors by not disclosing £322 million in secret fees that were paid to the Qataris, and Sheikh Hamad, as part of the investment that saved the bank from nationalization, the newswire reported.
“I pretended that I had to go back to Dubai for meetings so that I didn’t sleep overnight waiting for the prime minister in Doha,” Jenkins said during a recorded telephone call with Boath.
“And then I turned up an hour late and told him I was caught up in a documents meeting. I had to pretend like I’m so busy.”
The trial began last month, and is expected to last between four and six months.
It is the first UK trial of senior bankers connected with the financial crisis.
The defendants have all pleaded innocent.
If found guilty, they could face up to 10 years in jail.

FASTFACTS

Barclays received £12 billion in emergency funds from mainly Gulf investors during the 2008 crisis.

Topics: Barclays Qatar

Related

0
Business & Economy
Qatar pressured Barclays bosses to mask PM’s holdings, UK court told
0
Business & Economy
Barclays was basically dead without Qatari cash, London court told

India cuts key rate in surprise bid to lift flagging economy

Updated 08 February 2019
Reuters
0

India cuts key rate in surprise bid to lift flagging economy

  • The cut is welcome news for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which wants to increase lending and lift growth as it faces elections by May
  • India’s rate cut continues a trend in which some major central banks, worried about slowing global growth and helped by low inflation, have moved firmly away from tightening moves
Updated 08 February 2019
Reuters
0

MUMBAI: India’s central bank on Thursday unexpectedly lowered interest rates and, as anticipated, shifted its stance to “neutral” to boost a slowing economy after a sharp slide in the inflation rate.
The cut is welcome news for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which wants to increase lending and lift growth as it faces elections by May.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is already in election mode. In its budget on Feb. 1, the government doled out cash to farmers and tax cuts to middle-class families, at the cost of a wider fiscal deficit and larger borrowing.
The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent, as forecast by 21 of 65 analysts polled by Reuters. Most respondents expected the central bank to only change the stance, to neutral.
Four of six MPC members voted to cut the rates, while all backed the stance change to “neutral” from “calibrated tightening.”
“Investment activity is recovering, but is supported mainly by public spending on infrastructure,” the MPC said in a statement, adding there is a need to strengthen private investment and buttress private consumption.
India’s rate cut continues a trend in which some major central banks, worried about slowing global growth and helped by low inflation, have moved firmly away from the tightening moves made last year. The Federal Reserve has changed direction, and now many analysts expect no US rate hikes this year, after four in 2018.
The last Indian repo rate cut, to 6 percent, was in August 2017.
Indian shares pared gains, while 10-year bond yields slid three basis points after the surprise rate cut. The Indian rupee weakened to 71.69 to the dollar immediately after the decision was announced, but later strengthened to 71.45.
The NSE index was up 0.05 percent at 11067.05, while the 10-year benchmark government bond yield fell to 7.52 percent from Wednesday’s close of 7.56 percent.
The MPC meeting — the first for Shaktikanta Das, the RBI governor — also decided to lower India’s inflation projection for April-September to 3.2-3.4 percent from the 3.8-4.2 percent seen in December.
India’s December headline inflation fell to an 18-month low of 2.19 percent, well below the RBI’s medium-term 4 percent target.
The MPC also trimmed its economic growth forecast, to 7.2-7.4 percent during April-September from its previous 7.5 percent estimate.
“The central bank’s commentary on inflation and growth support a dovish outlook for the policy,” said Shashank Mendiratta, an economist with IBM in New Delhi, noting that on growth the RBI once again highlighted downside risks to its forecast.
“There is a possibility of another rate cut by the central bank in April. The macro backdrop as such supports the RBI’s stance,” said Mendiratta.
Economic growth had fallen to a worse-than-expected 7.1 percent in the July-September quarter from 8.2 percent for the previous one, dragged down by slower consumer spending and farm growth.

Topics: India banking

Related

0
Business & Economy
India banking strike clouds financial reform hopes
0
Business & Economy
India banks’ soured loans reach 3-year high: Moody’s

Latest updates

US Supreme Court allows execution of Muslim inmate in Alabama to go ahead
0
Australia wields vast decryption powers before planned review
0
Amazon CEO says Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pictures
0
Top Greek musician Yanni returns to KSA for Tantora concert
0
New ‘Saudization’ labor initiatives aim to encourage startups 
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.