Qatari school textbooks teach anti-Semitism, research shows

Qatari government school textbooks teach anti-Semitism, research by Jewish NGO Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has found.

The US-based center which aims to fight anti-Semitism said that it had found passages in Qatar’s state textbooks for school children stating “that most Jews in the world believe in seeking world domination.”

One passage says that Zionism “has no relation to the Jewish religion,” according to ADL.

“[Zionism] has managed to convince most of the Jews in the world of two things: First, to set up a state for the Jews in Palestine. Second, Jewish control over the entire world until it is their dominion,” ADL cited from the textbooks that were written in Arabic.

One of the books says that Judaism is an “invalid, perverted religion” and that the Torah teaches Jews to “kill, steal, deceive, and engage in racial supremacy,” the Jewish NGO said.

ADL went on to call on the US to assert pressure on Qatar to follow through a Statement of Intent that both countries signed that called for the support of “shared ideals of tolerance and appreciation for diversity.”