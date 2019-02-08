You are here

Sudan protesters rally against death of teacher in custody

Deadly protests have rocked Sudan since December 19, with demonstrators holding nationwide rallies. (File/Reuters)
Updated 08 February 2019
AFP
Updated 08 February 2019
AFP

Updated 08 February 2019
AFP
KHARTOUM: Sudanese protesters rallied after Friday prayers in an eastern town against the death in custody of a teacher arrested in connection with anti-government demonstrations sweeping the country, witnesses said.
An investigator on Thursday confirmed that teacher Ahmed al-Kheir, 36, had died from wounds sustained while in detention after he was arrested last week by security agents in the eastern town of Khashm El-Girba.
Kheir, a member of Sudan's Islamist Popular Congress Party, was detained for allegedly organising anti-government protests, a relative told AFP.
On Friday, crowds of protesters in Khashm El-Griba staged a rally after the weekly Muslim prayers to protest his death.
"We will give our blood to keep you alive," chanted the protesters, who emerged from several mosques after prayers and held a march, a witness told AFP by telephone.
Kheir was arrested by agents of the country's powerful National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), his uncle Ahmed Abdelwahad told AFP as the family took his body from a mortuary.
"We have asked the chief of NISS in Kassala to bring the security agents who interrogated Kheir in Khashm El-Girba," Amer Ibrahim, the head of an investigative committee at the prosecutor's office, told reporters on Thursday, indicating he had died in detention.
"The man had wounds on the back, legs and other parts of his body that led to his death," Ibrahim said.
Deadly protests have rocked Sudan since December 19, with demonstrators holding nationwide rallies calling on President Omar Al-Bashir to resign.
Officials say 30 people have died in the violence, while rights group Human Rights Watch says at least 51 people have been killed.
Demonstrators on Friday also staged rallies in a district of Khartoum and in Omdurman, the twin city of the capital, witnesses said.
Police fired tear gas as protesters rallied chanting "freedom, freedom" outside a mosque in Omdurman run by the main opposition Umma party, witnesses said.
Police dispersed the protesters and some tear gas canisters hit the compound of the mosque, a witness said.
Police and security officials were not immediately available for comment.
Umma's head, former premier Sadiq Al-Mahdi, has thrown his weight behind the protests and called on Bashir to step down.
Bashir, who has refused to resign, swept to power in a 1989 Islamist-backed coup that ousted Mahdi's elected government.
Protests first erupted after a government decision to triple the price of bread but soon escalated into rallies against Bashir's three-decade-old rule.

Topics: Sudan Protests

0
0
Lebanese father sets himself on fire over unpaid school fees

Zureik’s death sparked angry responses on social media with many comments critical of high school fees and Lebanon’s worsening economic situation. (Shutterstock)
Updated 08 February 2019
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

Lebanese father sets himself on fire over unpaid school fees

  • Zureik is believed to have asked the school for documents to transfer his daughter to a semi-free public institution, but was refused because of outstanding tuition fees
Updated 08 February 2019
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

BEIRUT: A Lebanese man set himself on fire in a schoolyard in Bkeftine in northern Lebanon after a dispute over unpaid tuition fees. 

George Zureik doused himself in gasoline and set himself alight following a meeting on Thursday with administrators at his daughter’s private school. The father of two died before he could be taken to hospital.

Zureik is believed to have asked the school for documents to transfer his daughter to a semi-free public institution, but was refused because of outstanding tuition fees.

He had previously transferred his other daughter from the same school to a public facility. 

Zureik’s death sparked angry responses on social media with many comments critical of high school fees and Lebanon’s worsening economic situation.
 
MPs from North Lebanon joined the online protests, describing Zureik as “a martyr of taxes and the high cost of living.”

MP Sami Gemayel said Zureik was “a martyr to irresponsibility and lack of accountability,” while MP Michel Moawad said: “His suicide is an unprecedented Lebanese tragedy that reflects the worsening economic and social conditions in the country.” 

The school administration denied responsibility for the incident and said in a statement that “due to the deceased father’s economic situation, the school had shown sympathy since his two children enrolled in 2014/2015 and exempted him from paying fees except for transportation, stationary and extracurricular activities.”

However, Lebanon’s Ministry of Education has announced an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. 

Education Minister Akram Shahib said that public schools in the country this year have accepted thousands of students who were transferred from private schools because of the tough economic conditions.
 
The minister said he will ensure Zureik’s children continue their education and will provide them with the necessary scholarships.
 
“I hope that this painful incident will be an incentive for the government to make improving the difficult economic and living conditions a priority,” he said. 

Economist Louis Hobeika described the incident as “a sad situation.”

“The Ministry of Labor has estimated the unemployment rate in Lebanon at 25 percent — and it might be higher,” he said.

“We have noticed a fall in the number of parents who can pay university tuition fees, prompting students to work at restaurants and other places. But the problem with schools is that parents are the only ones who can pay for their children’s tuition.”

Topics: Lebanon

Special 0
